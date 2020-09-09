NYC loses yet another favorite diner

The current crisis has contributed to numerous restaurants closing permanently, including iconic spots like Gem Spa to newer favorites like Uncle Boons. One of the latest closures, though not as trendy or well-known, hits just as hard: Good Stuff Diner.

This neighborhood favorite in Chelsea on Sixth Avenue was one of the rare restaurants open 24/7 and an example of yet another dying breed of business: a no-frills New York City diner with quick, comfortable and warm (if no-nonsense) service.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by robin sacknoff (@robinsacknoff) on Jul 3, 2020 at 9:49am PDT

Two factors lead to the closing, according to a note posted on the restaurant’s window. The city hasn’t given an indication of when indoor dining will be allowed and apparently the landlord gave no breaks on rent. The retro-style Good Stuff Diner—which had a full bar—did experiment with outdoor dining but with limited seating and hours, it’s safe to assume that its profit margins took a significant dip like many other restaurants.

“We have tried our best to do all we can to keep our doors open. We hoped for a better outcome, and we wish we had better news.”

While the old-school diners across the city are increasingly rare to find, we have seen more restaurants opening in the past few years as modern diners hoping to capture some of the nostalgia so many people love. Good Stuff Diner’s expansive menu included breakfast staples like pancakes but also comfort food like chicken parm and meatloaf. As its menu said: “It’s what we all like to eat.”

