The 2024 NYC Marathon has come and gone—which means that it's time to start training for next year's event.

First things first, though: given the popularity of the race, you'll want to sign up for it ASAP. After all, there are only 50,000 spots up for grabs alongside a slew of registration requirements that you'll want to analyze sooner rather than later.

Below, we run through how you can register for the 2025 race. We also answer all the other burnings questions you have about the feat of athleticism.

How to enter the New York City Marathon in 2025

There are a number of different ways to sign up for the race. Let's start with "The Drawing," which is the marathon's non-guaranteed lottery-like system for general entry. Officials have yet to announce the opening dates of the drawing, but keep in mind that it will be split into three categories: applicants in the NYC metro area (within 60 miles of NYC), national applicants who live outside of those confines but within the U.S. (including Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories) and international applicants—basically, all non-U.S. residents.

New York Road Runners (NYRR)—the association behind the marathon—will announce the lucky chosen ones about a month after the lottery opens.

Another registration option involves the "9 + 1" program, by which runners have to register and complete nine qualifying races in 2025, also volunteering at one even listed on this website. This avenue is open to NYRR paying members and will guarantee you a spot in next year's marathon.

Signing up to run for a charity is also an option. NYRR's Team for Kids will require you to raise a certain amount of money for the program but you can also opt for another qualifying charity. The list of sponsors for 2025 has not been released yet.

There are two more ways to register: if you participated and finished the marathon at least 15 times in the past, you are eligible for guaranteed entry.

Folks who had signed up for the 2024 race but had to cancel for whatever reason (including illness, injury, emergency and pregnancy) are also guaranteed registration next year (keep in mind that this is possible only once—so if your 2024 spot hinged on a 2023 cancellation, the same process will not work in 2025).

What date is the New York City Marathon 2025?

The next New York City Marathon will take place on November 2, 2025.

When is the New York City Marathon 2025 lottery announced?

As mentioned above, the main drawing for non-guaranteed entry into the New York City Marathon 2025 has not yet opened. Officials haven't yet disclosed when the dates will be announced.

Can anyone enter the New York City Marathon?

Yes, anyone can enter the New York City Marathon. Depending on where they reside, though, they will fall into one of three main applicant categories: NYC metro area candidates that live within 60 miles of NYC, national applicant based outside of NYC but within the U.S. and international applicants from the rest of the world.

What prizes are on offer?

NYRR is responsible for distributing the prize money to all marathon winners. First place in both men's and women's divisions receives $100,000. Second through 10th-place winners receive between $60,000 and $2,000 each.

The top races in the wheelchair category—both in the men's and women's divisions—receive $35,000 each. Top six finishers in wheelchairs also get paid out of a $90,000 pot.

Additional rewards of $50,000 are also distributed to folks who break existing records.

There's more, though: top American racers in both men's and women's divisions get paid between $25,000 (first place) to $3,000 (fifth place).