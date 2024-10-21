NYC Marathon is banning morning cyclists on its race route

The New York City Marathon brings thousands of runners and their fans together to the five boroughs annually.

This year, though, things will look slightly different as one much anticipated part of the coveted event will be scrapped. For the first time in decades, the city is closing off the 26-mile long marathon route to cyclists on the morning of the event, which takes place on Sunday, November 3. That is to say: you will not be able to ride along the runners while on your bike during the marathon.

Riding your bike along a closed-off route through all the boroughs has been a beloved tradition of the marathon that hardcore cyclists look forward to each year. On a regular day, it's pretty tricky to safely navigate much of the city on a bike, considering that we have some of the most aggressive drivers out there and not all neighborhoods offer dedicated lanes.

The reason for the bike rider ban? Safety concerns raised by volunteers from New York Road Runners, who have pointed out that runners have been hit by cyclists in the past.

"The New York City Department of Transportation will close streets along the course so that delivery trucks, ambulances, and New York Road Runners staff and volunteers can safely set up medical tents and water stations," New York City Marathon posted on X. "Anyone attempting to ride anywhere on the course ahead of the marathon—starting in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn—will be diverted and removed by authorities."

Many New Yorkers were clearly not happy about the news.

"Another big L for NYC," commented one X user under the statement.

"I remember biking the closed streets from Bay Ridge to Central Park at 6am on marathon day," another user wrote. "Will definitely miss being able to do that."

Although we're sad about the end of the tradition, we are all for it: safety is always our priority.