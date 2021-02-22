They'll be allowed to open at 25% capacity or about 50 people per screen.

New York City movie theaters can reopen on March 5, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday afternoon.

During a press conference call with reporters, Cuomo said theaters can reopen with 25% capacity or about 50 people per screen — a move to finally bring movie-going back to NYC, albeit slowly.

Twitter erupted with the news:

Me, my mask, and my antibodies are ready for 2001: A Space Odyssey at Museum of Moving Image in 70mm. Let's do it! https://t.co/pcDwj37Sis — Jordan Hoffman (@jhoffman) February 22, 2021

Movie theaters will reopen in NYC on March 5.



You won't need a PCR test to enter.https://t.co/bX3dDWfM19 — Michael Gold (@migold) February 22, 2021

This is wonderful news. Many of these theaters, especially the Angelika, the Film Forum and IFC Center, among others, are among the most important places in the whole city to me and so many others. I miss them. https://t.co/hXP9MUj8w8 — Robert Levin (@Rlevin85) February 22, 2021

NYC is the last region of New York State to reopen movie theaters — Cuomo allowed theaters across the state except for in the city to reopen in October 2020.

Of course, going back to the movies won't be completely normal. There will be mask and social distancing requirements to follow at each theater. We're expecting more details to be announced shortly.

Cuomo just increased the capacity for indoor dining to 35% (starting this Friday) since reopening it on February 14.

