Timeout

Film Forum marquee
Photograph: Peter Aaron

NYC movie theaters can reopen in March

They'll be allowed to open at 25% capacity or about 50 people per screen.

By
Shaye Weaver
New York City movie theaters can reopen on March 5, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday afternoon.

During a press conference call with reporters, Cuomo said theaters can reopen with 25% capacity or about 50 people per screen — a move to finally bring movie-going back to NYC, albeit slowly.

NYC is the last region of New York State to reopen movie theaters — Cuomo allowed theaters across the state except for in the city to reopen in October 2020.

Of course, going back to the movies won't be completely normal. There will be mask and social distancing requirements to follow at each theater. We're expecting more details to be announced shortly.

Cuomo just increased the capacity for indoor dining to 35% (starting this Friday) since reopening it on February 14. 

