Bagel Oasis in Queens
Photograph: Laura GallantBagel Oasis in Queens

NYC officials are looking for the very best bagel in Queens and they want your help

The first-ever Best Bagel Competition of Queens is happening.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
One of New Yorkers' favorite pastimes is to discuss (read: argue over) the best bagels in town. 

Conversations of the sort are now becoming official as the Queens Chamber of Commerce just announced the first-ever Queens' Best Bagel Competition.

Officials are, in fact, asking the general public to nominate and vote for their favorite Queens bagel to settle a decades-long debate that, we are sure, we'll continue to be fodder for conflict despite the inaugural contest.

“Bagels aren’t just breakfast; they’re a daily dose of connection for people as they make a quick stop at their favorite restaurants and bodegas,” said Tom Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, in an official press release. “Whether you like them plain or with everything, smeared with butter or cream cheese, Queens offers some of the best of the doughy delights in the city. I am proud to announce our Queens’ Best Bagel Competition and I can’t wait to try some at the winning establishment next month!”

You can nominate your favorite spot now through January 26 right here.

On January 29, the public voting period will kick off and run through February 7, at which point the agency will be able to crown the very best bagel in the borough.

We are, of course, so excited to hear the results.

Interestingly enough, Bagel Oasis in Fresh Meadows tops our own list of best bagels in all of NYC.

Practically a landmark, the Queens deli is also open an eye-popping 24-hours a day, every day—and we expect it to be part of the top choices among voters partaking in the competition.

Stay tuned on more about the winner, when announced.

