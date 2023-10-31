New York
Timeout

Emily Brooklyn Burritos
Photograph: Courtesy of Emily Brooklyn

NYC pizza fave Emily is bringing back its breakfast burritos this weekend

Only in Brooklyn, and only at brunch.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Already beloved for its wood-fired pies and the once-time sleeper-hit burger that nine years later has been on practically everybody’s plate, local pizza fave Emily is reintroducing a new menu item this weekend. 

Beginning Sunday, November 5, Emily will once again serve breakfast burritos exclusively at its Brooklyn location, and only at brunch. Previous iterations were occasionally available at this address in 2021, and the return is intended to be permanent. 

"We had a breakfast program during COVID times, during which we initially introduced the burritos,” general manager Meg Farrell says via email. “We have since stopped breakfast but people keep asking for them, so we are bringing them back for brunch.”

An egg, and cheese variety includes tater tots and the option to make it a BEC, or add spinach ($14). And the eponymous Emmyrrito reimagines that best-of list-making burger, chopping dry-aged beef on the flattop, and layered with cheese, caramelized onions, more tater tots and Emmy sauce, all in a flour tortilla ($18). 

Emily Brooklyn is located at 919 Fulton Street.

