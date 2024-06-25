For a New Yorker, there's nothing quite like the excitement and proudness involved in hearing that, statistically speaking, we are, indeed, living in the best city in the country.

Sure, we might pretend that we don’t care about what other people think but when Resonance—a consulting-like company in the tourism, real estate and economic development world—released its annual ranking of America’s Best Cities, we did a sigh of joy when noticing our own town at the top of the list.

To come up with its top ten list, the company looked at a number of factors, including ease of airport connectivity, volume of check-ins on Facebook and mentions on Instagram, amount of Fortune 500 companies, number of nightlife and outdoor recreation experiences and more.

For the first time ever this year, Resonance also partnered with Ipsos to “incorporate perception-based data” in the study, according to a press release.

This is the eighth annual America's Best Cities ranking—and New York has topped the list since the inaugural report.

This year's survey particularly highlights the city's sights and landmarks and the awesome shopping opportunities we have at our fingertips.

"When it’s your turn to return to America’s best city, do yourself a favor and make time to see the phoenix rise from above: there are the classics, like the Empire State Building and the Top of the Rock, but there are also spectacular new perches, like SUMMIT One Vanderbilt and its all-glass exterior elevators, called Ascent. Go up, look down and breathe out. This city is back,” reads the New York portion of the report, which also mentions the 100-year anniversary of the Museum of the City of New York, the $500 million renovation of the Met and the massive upgrades to the city’s major airports.

Here is the top 10 list of America’s Best Cities, a ranking you can read more about right here.

1. New York, New York

2. Chicago, Illinois

3. Los Angeles, California

4. Miami, Florida

5. Las Vegas, Nevada

6. San Francisco, California

7. Boston, Massachusetts

8. Washington, D.C.

9. Seattle, Washington

10. Houston, Texas

And in case you missed, it NYC’s Empire State Building was just named the No. 1 attraction in the world by Tripadvisor. Clearly, NYC is doing something right.