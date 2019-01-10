NYC Restaurant Week and Broadway Week have joined forces for a new, super-deal holiday

Like a money-saving Justice League, some of New York’s best known “deal holidays,” including NYC Restaurant Week and NYC Broadway Week, are joining forces this winter to create, wait for it… NYC Winter Outing. (They were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.)

From January 21 to February 10, NYC Broadway Week, NYC Restaurant Week and NYC Must-See Week will all be running simultaneously offering full nights out for drastically reduced rates. During this time, a selection of Broadway shows, museums, attractions and tours will be available at two-for-one prices and almost 400 restaurants across the city will be offering prix-fixe menus. As in previous years, that means $26 prix-fix lunches and $42, three-course dinners.

“One of New York City’s best-kept secrets is the incredible value overnight visitors experience during the winter months,” said Fred Dixon, NYC & Company’s president and CEO. “Winter consistently offers the most attractive hotel rates of the year. That combined with aligning the dates of NYC & Company’s signature winter programs—NYC Restaurant Week, NYC Broadway Week and NYC Must-See Week—makes NYC an irresistible draw for travelers in January and February.”

All three programs will be live and available for booking at 10:30am on January 9. The official Winter Outing page will also offer mini-itineraries to help tourists and locals alike take advantage of all of the concurrent offers.

For more information on Restaurant Week, including our recommendations for the best deals to take advantage of this season, check out our NYC Restaurant Week page.