Veterans Day, the federal holiday honoring our army's veterans, is celebrated annually on November 11.

As is the case every year in New York, a parade produced by the United War Veterans Council will take over the city's streets to honor the event towards midday. The event is actually the largest Veterans Day celebration in the whole country and one of the very best things to do in New York during this time of the year.

Below is everything you should know about Monday's 105th annual New York Veterans Day Parade.

When is the New York Veterans Day Parade?

The New York Veterans Day Parade is happening on Monday, November 11 at 12:30pm through 3pm.

Where is the New York Veterans Day Parade taking place?

The event will take over Fifth Avenue between 26th Street and 48th Street.

New York Veterans Day Parade route

According to the Madison Square Park Conservancy, the parade route includes Fifth Avenue from 26th Street to 48th Street.

Keep in mind that Broadway from 25th Street to 29th Street and the Flatiron North Plaza will be closed "for parade staging and operations."

Are there any road closures to know about?

The Department of Transportation announced that the following streets will be closed before, during and after the parade:

Broadway between West 23rd Street and West 29th Street

Broadway between 5th Avenue and East 23rd Street

5th Avenue between West 23rd Street and West 26th Street

West 24th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

West 25th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

East/West 26th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

East/West 27th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

East/West 28th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

5th Avenue between 25th Street and 48th Street

East/West 45th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

How to watch the New York Veterans Day Parade at home

If you're not in town or prefer to catch the parade from home, you can tune into ABC7 starting at 12:30pm, where the event will air live.

Military.com will also be live-streaming the celebration.