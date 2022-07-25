New York City weather has been anything but boring lately, and Monday’s forecast has plenty more surprises in store.

To top off a record-breaking historic heatwave interrupted by a few massive storms and just a bit of hail, July 25 has a predicted high of 91 degrees, plus morning showers, afternoon thunderstorms, and, according to The Weather Channel, the potential for severe storms. As of this morning, the humidity is at a balmy 65%.

And while the National Weather Service’s heat advisory is still in effect, there’s a hazardous weather outlook to top it all off.

“There is a threat for isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms and flash flooding this afternoon into evening. Main threat with severe thunderstorms would be damaging wind gusts,” the NWS reports. The forecast shows potential lightning and hail to add some drama to the heavy summer showers.

Monday’s Weather Rating: 2/10



Warm and humid weather to start the day, with showers and storms by late morning and early afternoon - some of which could be severe. Less humid by tonight (finally). The vibes are unstable once again! — New York Metro Weather (@nymetrowx) July 25, 2022

Add on the chance of isolated tornadoes (just one or two), and that’s just a summer Monday in NYC.

Compared to Sunday’s high of 98 degrees at LaGuardia Airport and 95 degrees in Central Park, Monday should feel cooler and hopefully lead to a slightly cooler week ahead with predicted highs in the mid-80s to take us into August.

We know it’s still super hot, which is why we have some fun ways to cool down in NYC and the city is still offering public cooling centers to help everyone chill out as needed. Rockaway Beach is back open following yet another shark sighting on Saturday, and it’s safe to swim. If it’s not lightning out, of course.