Blizzard in NYC
Photograph: Shutterstock

A Valentine’s Day winter snow storm is expected to hit New York tonight

Just in time for Valentine's Day.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Following an unseasonably warm weekend, New Yorkers should brace themselves for a potentially massive winter snowstorm to hit the area starting tonight through tomorrow morning.

We agree: It doesn't get more confusing than weather-related updates in New York.

“For New York City, at this time it is looking like rain Monday night will change to snow Tuesday morning and can accumulate a slushy coating to an inch,” reports AccuWeather in a statement. “Should the storm track a bit farther to the south, however a few inches could fall in the city and higher totals are expected just not of [it].”

What time will it start snowing in New York tonight?

Weather pros warn that the expected storm will be a quick one, beginning late tonight as rain around midnight and turning into snow by Tuesday morning. 

"This is not a long lasting storm," reports the New York Times. "The snow will come down quickly and in some cases pile up to a foot or more."

According to ABC7, the heaviest precipitation will happen between 4am and 10am, so expect your morning commute to be a treacherous one.

New York City public schools have already announced that they will go remote tomorrow because of the weather.

How much snow is expected in New York?

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather watch across both New York City and Long Island, where, according to NBC New York, projected snow totals could reach between 3 and 5 inches. 

To add insult to injury, stiff northeast winds are likely going to make the situation even more dangerous, so you should just plan to work from home tomorrow. 

We know, it's Valentine's Day on Wednesday and you must be wondering about the feasibility of your plans.

Good news: according to most, if not all, forecasts, the storm will be over by tomorrow afternoon—so no need to reschedule your dates. Still haven't got any plans? Consult our guide to the best things to do for Valentine's Day in NYC

