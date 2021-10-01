Head to LIC for the sculpture garden's Halloween Harvest Festival, featuring NYC's second largest doggie costume contest, pumpkin carving and catapulting competition (yes, you read that right), artist-led workshops, and the Shinbone Alley Stilt Band.

The Flight of The Gourds starts at 2pm when two teams square off in a pumpkin carving competition: Kids Vs. Adults. The winning pumpkins will be yeeted into the sky. If that's not your jam, sign up for the palm leaf-making workshop at noon with artist Fellow Levan Mindiashvili.