Central Park Halloween Parade and Pumpkin Flotilla
Photograph: Filip Wolak

The best Halloween festivals in New York

Don’t miss these spooktacular Halloween festivals in NYC or New York state—they’re loaded with pumpkins and more fall fun

https://media.timeout.com/images/105796570/image.jpg
Written by
Shaye Weaver
NYC has the best Halloween festivals that promise no tricks, only treats, in 2021. NYC and New York state host several incredible fêtes featuring pumpkins, costumes and autumnal treats like candy apples and all the pumpkin spice doughnuts you can stomach. Luckily for Gothamites, the majority of these Halloween events are close by while others make excellent fall day trips. Get in the spirit of All Hallows’ Eve at some of the best NYC parks, or escape Gotham and explore more Halloween festivals upstate using our fall getaways picks.

Best Halloween festivals in New York

The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze
Photograph: Ninepin Productions

The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze

  • Things to do
  • Long Island

The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze is back with surreal creations this year, like a giant pumpkin sea monster and NYC streetscape made of hundreds of pumpkins each. The massive blaze has two locations—Hudson Valley returns to its location at Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton-on-Hudson for the 17th year and Blaze: Long Island returns to Old Bethpage Village Restoration in Old Bethpage for the second year. This year, the blaze is bigger and better than ever with thousands of hand-carved jack o’lanterns lit up in elaborate displays throughout historic landscapes. The Blaze: Hudson Valley will include a New York City streetscape and an immersive river walk-through experience. Blaze: Long Island will show off an 80-foot circus train, a new sea monster and more creatures from under the ocean.

 

Read more
Pumpkin Point at Governors Island
Photograph: Courtesy Trey Pentecost

Pumpkin Point at Governors Island

  • Things to do

If you’re looking for a fun fall activity to do with kids in the city this autumn, but don’t feel like traveling all the way up to the Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze, then we have a great option for you a bit closer to home. (Although, a caveat: You’ll have to carve the pumpkins yourself.) Once again this year, Pumpkin Point is set to return to Governors Island. The family-friendly pumpkin patch will bring thousands of pumpkins to the island, transforming historic Nolan Park into a picture-perfect fall wonderland. Best of all? Visitors are welcome to pick out a pumpkin to take home in exchange for a small donation. In addition to the marvelous gourds, programming at the space is set to include free, Halloween-inspired arts and crafts activities, story-telling, live music and more. A selection of Governors Island vendors will also be offering food and beverages on-site, autumn brews included! See you at the patch!

Read more
Halloween Parade and Pumpkin Flotilla
Photograph: Filip Wolak

Halloween Parade and Pumpkin Flotilla

  • Things to do
  • Central Park

Celebrate the Halloween season at one of the best parks in the city for fall foliage: Central Park. Listen to ghost stories during magical family-friendly entertainment on October 26 and come dressed in your Halloween costume for a scavenger hunt adventure around the Harlem Meer on October 27. It all culminates with the Pumpkin Flotilla on October 28. Bring and carve your own pumpkin to see it float with other gourds across the Harlem Meer at twilight. Pumpkin owners may retrieve their carved pumpkins at the conclusion of the flotilla at 6:30pm from the Harlem Meer beach near Fifth Avenue and East 108th Street.

Read more
Village Halloween Costume Ball
Photograph: Jonathan Slaff

Village Halloween Costume Ball

  • Things to do
  • East Village

More a full-fledged festival than a mere ball, this spirited event will be heading outdoors this year on East 10th St with entertainment starting at 2pm. Costumes are required, and cabaret, theater performances, food and music contribute to this all-out assault on the senses. Expect performances by swing and Latin bands, a Monsters and Miracles Costume Parade, a costume competition, "The Red and Black Masque," and an annual Medieval ritual show written by Arthur Sainer, scored by David Tice and directed by Crystal Field performed by torchlight. The audience will also be invited to participate, Chop Shop Theater—a succession of free, live, 10-minute performances staged in the theater's set shop for audiences outside who watch through an open garage door on East 10th Street. 

Read more
Halloween Harvest Festival at Socrates Sculpture Park

Halloween Harvest Festival at Socrates Sculpture Park

  • Things to do
  • Astoria

Head to LIC for the sculpture garden's Halloween Harvest Festival, featuring NYC's second largest doggie costume contest, pumpkin carving and catapulting competition (yes, you read that right), artist-led workshops, and the Shinbone Alley Stilt Band.

The Flight of The Gourds starts at 2pm when two teams square off in a pumpkin carving competition: Kids Vs. Adults. The winning pumpkins will be yeeted into the sky. If that's not your jam, sign up for the palm leaf-making workshop at noon with artist Fellow Levan Mindiashvili.

Read more
Tompkins Square Park Halloween Dog Parade
Photograph: Francine Daveta

Tompkins Square Park Halloween Dog Parade

  • Things to do
  • Two Bridges

The Village Halloween Parade is fun and all, but does it have a plethora of puppies in adorable outfits? For that, you’ll have to head to the East Village for this annual dog parade. The getups are remarkably elaborate and conceptual—no surprise given the thousands of dollars worth in prizes up for grabs for Best in Show. FYI: This year's location is not at Tompkins Square Park. The parade has moved to East River Park Amphitheater along the FDR at Grand Street and East River Park. 

Read more
Annual Halloween Festival and Great PUPkin Dog Costume Contest
Photograph: Courtesy Jasmin Chang

Annual Halloween Festival and Great PUPkin Dog Costume Contest

  • Things to do
  • Fort Greene

Vote for the cutest doggo in the best Halloween costume during this year's virtual 23rd Annual Great PUPkin Dog Costume Contest on October 30. Held every year by Fort Green Park Users and Pets Society since 1998, the event is held at the bottom of the Prison Ship Martyrs’ Monument stairs, where more than a hundred dogs run around in silly and creative costumes from RBG to hot dogs and more.

Read more
Harvest Fest and Pumpkin Patch
Photograph: Courtesy Anne Tan-Detchkov

Harvest Fest and Pumpkin Patch

  • Things to do
  • Flushing

While haunted houses and ghost tours pop up all over town, Queens is keeping Halloween classic with this day of frolicking in the pumpkin patch. Head to the Botanical Garden on October 31 and smell the fresh fall air in the arboretum, pinetum and circle garden, then join the shenanigans at this fest where you go on the trick-or-treat trail, check out live music and magic shows, and hit up food vendors in a beer and wine garden to enjoy a cider on the crisp grasses.

Read more

