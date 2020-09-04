NYC’s best jerk chicken spot Peppa’s is opening another location today

The newest location off Nostrand Avenue in East Flatbush will still sell the same smokey, perfectly grilled chicken.

Peppa’s Jerk Chicken opened its original location in 2004 along Flatbush Avenue, where there are countless West Indian restaurants serving jerk chicken. But Gavin Hussey quickly stood out for his smokey, perfectly grilled poultry and became an institution (LL Cool J shot some scenes for his 2014 song “Hustler” here).

Today, Hussey (aka, Peppa) opened the fourth and newest location of Peppa’s Jerk Chicken in East Flatbush on a weekend when the hugely popular West Indian Day was to take place. His standout jerk chicken and other staples—stewed oxtail, festival fry bread and goat curry, among other dishes—have turned his restaurant into a destination for locals and tourists.

You’ll still find the fire-spit grills at the latest counter-service spot and the bottles of Scotch bonnet sauce that’s poured over the chicken. While Hussey won’t share his exact recipe for his signature dish, he does use a dry rub and washes down the chicken with vinegar. Small orders of the chicken still cost only $7 (with rice and beans plus plantains, it’s a full meal).

“I still make sure we use all the right spices in our rub,” says Hussey, whose family also runs one shop in Crown Heights and another in East Flatbush off Utica Avenue. “It’s all done with a lot of love and passion.”

Peppa’s Jerk Chicken is located at 1853 Nostrand Avenue, East Flatbush, NY, 11226

Most popular on Time Out

- The 21 most in-demand NYC outdoor dining reservations

- 20 notable NYC restaurants and bars that have now permanently closed

- Live indoor concerts with Broadway stars are happening this weekend in NYC

- 13 hidden patios, backyards and gardens for outdoor dining in NYC

- Broadway shows now on sale for 2021