News / City Life

NYC's first major snow storm of the season is here

By Collier Sutter Posted: Monday December 2 2019, 1:59pm

Grab your snow boots, New Yorkers! Heavy winds and the first significant snow of the wintry season are here.

If you peek outside your window, snow is already coming down and New York City and Long Island could be getting 3-to-4 inches of snow by Monday evening.

Consider it lucky that this storm didn’t creep into the crux of your stressful Thanksgiving travel plans, but like clock work, it now officially looks like December outside. Winter weather advisories are now in effect in the tri-state area until Tuesday at 7am, so the snow may effect your commute tonight or tomorrow morning. So be emotionally prepared for some potential train delays tomorrow.

With all that wet snow comes heavy winds too, so there could also be a chance for some power outages if trees come down—grab those flashlights and juice up your portable chargers!

On the plus side, amidst this first snowy wonderland, you can ponder over all the thrilling NYC winter activities to do while getting cozy at the very best bars with fireplaces.

There's no better way to make winter plans than with a hot toddy in-hand! 

 

