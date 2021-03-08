NYC's iconic Loeb Boathouse is coming back to Central Park!

When Loeb Boathouse, Central Park's picturesque lakeside restaurant, announced its closing in October, we lost an iconic piece of New York City's identity.

The restaurant, which had made appearances in films like When Harry Met Sally and 27 Dresses, had blamed "unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by COVID-19," and according to The City, the restaurant relied on "thousands" of customers to keep its doors open each year—and that just wasn't happening in 2020. The waterside locale had not reopened for outdoor or indoor dining since the pandemic began, so all 163 employees of the café who were furloughed were laid off.

On Sunday, Loeb Boathouse announced on its social media that it will be reopening starting March 29. Last fall, it was the restaurant's hope to come back in April.

Loeb Boathouse will be open for lunch Mondays to Fridays, from noon to 4pm, and for brunch on the weekends, from 9:30am-4pm. Reservations can be made at its website, thecentralparkboathouse.com.

We love some great reopening news. Just last month, Pearl River Mart announced that it would not be closing permanently but that it will be moving to a new location in Soho. With every NYC mainstay that reopens, it feels like we're getting a piece of our beloved city back.

