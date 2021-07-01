NYC’s iconic Serendipity3 reopens next week and its majestic pegasus has landed

The Instagram Thing is an occasional column spotlighting things you’ll want to Instagram. Our previous edition highlighted the ten-foot snake topiary at the Standard East Village.

After a year-plus interruption, Serendipity3—NYC’s own archetype two-straw milkshake place—will reopen with a refresh on Friday, July 9.

While the kitchen’s been upgraded, some of S3’s classic design elements remain, including antique clocks, beautiful Tiffany lamps and its proud pegasus. Depicted in true red with a white outline, the majestic beast has a Mona Lisa expression—a canvas across which you may project your id: The elegant equine is poised to take flight, but will you perch between its wings and glide into town to vanquish your enemies once and for all, or is this more of a pleasure cruise? Perhaps you and a pal will simply order a big “Frrrozen” hot chocolate and evoke the aura of erstwhile bold-name patrons Marilyn Monroe and Andy Warhol. The mood is yours to choose.

Serendipity3, which first opened in 1954, acquired the enameled steel piece at an upstate flea market that same decade. It had a less prominent, more crowded position prior to the renovation. Its new home, surrounded by mirrored stars on the downstairs dining room’s pink back wall, is more befitting of the mythical creature. They also added a neon unicorn horn, which—watch out—makes this baby more powerful than ever. (Vanquish!)

Serendipity3 is located at 225 East 60th Street and is open Wednesday-Friday from 4pm–11 pm, Saturday from 11am–11pm and Sunday from 11am–10pm. Try to nab the four-top right at the tip of the pegasus’ outstretched front hoof to shoot your shot.