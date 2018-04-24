NYC’s incredible floating park returns this summer

In New York, we have our pick of wonderful parks to experience nature, but this is the only green space in the city that floats. Well, the only one that we know of.

Swale is the company is the organizer behind Gotham's floating food forest. No, it's not a myth. Visitors are welcome to step onto a 5,000-square-foot barge and discover the joys of sustainable living. Essentially, the company invites folks to harvest and pick herbs, fruits and vegetables for free. The wetland structure has operated from multiple locations along the New York Harbor in the past year. But starting in June, the garden moves to Governors Island.

From June 2 through October 31, you can learn about the urban farm and how to solve issues of food insecurity every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6pm. For more details, go here. Aside from Swale's floating oasis, there are a ton of other epic things to do outside on Governors Island once it opens for the season on May 1. Get ready!

