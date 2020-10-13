NYC’s largest wine bar opens this week on the Hudson River at Pier 57

There won't be any live ticked events for music, but City Winery's new flagship debuts on October 15th with limited indoor and outdoor seating—and plenty of wine.

Broadway is closed until June 2021 and indoor dining is still in the nascent stages of reopening, but the west side of Manhattan continues to be a hotbed of development.

Enter the largest wine bar in New York City. Oenophiles and live music fans are already familiar with City Winery, which will open a sprawling 32,000-square-foot space at Pier 57 on the Hudson River on October 15th.

The waterfront views will be just as expansive as the wine menu, featuring at least 1,200 different bottles from 20 different countries. While you sip a glass of Sancerre, you’ll also have views of Barry Dillar’s Little Island, which is set to open next spring.

There will be 270 seats—70 outdoors and 200 indoors—total for the time being as restaurants enforce social distancing guidelines and abide by a 25% capacity limit for indoor dining. There will be 990 seats once restrictions are lifted.

The original location of City Winery opened on the edges of Soho in 2008 during the financial crisis, and it closed in August last year as the venue prepared to move into its new home.

“No matter what happens in the world, City Winery will remain a place for people to come and enjoy the small pleasures in life like food, wine, music and community,” said Michael Dorf, City Winery’s founder and CEO, in a statement. “I am looking forward to opening our greatest version of City Winery ever, in my home New York City. The goal is to give my neighbors a much-needed feeling of normalcy and offer a safe dining experience where we can escape, even if just for a night.”

From the outside of the new urban winemaking facility, you’ll see a barrel storage room and stainless steel tanks while strolling along Hudson River Park. Once live music events resume, there’s a 350-seat concert hall and a more private 150-seat loft space.

Of course drinking isn’t allowed without ordering food these days in New York. Chef Robert Hamburg oversees a Mediterranean-inspired menu with past favorites like a whipped feta spread, mushroom-and-goat cheese risotto balls and flatbreads.

Today, there are 10 City Winery locations across the country but venues in Philadelphia, D.C. and Boston are temporarily closed.

