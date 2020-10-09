New YorkChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Justin Brown
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Justin Brown

Broadway is now officially closed until June of 2021

The Great White Way will be dark throughout the spring.

By
Adam Feldman
Advertising

The shutdown of all Broadway theaters, which began on March 12 and has been extended multiple times since then, will continue well beyond the beginning of 2021. The Broadway League announced today that Broadway will stay dark until at least May 30, 2021. 

"Our membership is committed to re-opening as soon as conditions permit us to do so. We are working tirelessly with multiple partners on sustaining the industry once we raise our curtains again,” said the trade association's president, Charlotte St. Martin. 

This announcement effectively means the cancelation of the entire 2020–21 Broadway season, which represents an enormous cultural and financial loss to New York City. In its most recent complete season, 2018–19, Broadway drew 14.77 million spectators and grossed $1.83 billion. Those numbers, for 2020-21 season, will be zero. 

Though not a surprise—it has been more than two weeks since the Metropolitan Opera announced that it will be closed through next September—the news comes as a grave disappointment to artists and audiences alike. If you have already purchased tickets for Broadway performances through May 30, 2021, you should soon receive guidance about refunds and exchanges from your point of purchase.

The Broadway revival of The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, has announced that it will now start previews on December 20, 2021, and will open on February 22, 2022. The Michael Jackson biomusical MJ has said that it will push its previews to September. It is not yet known what effects the announcement will have on the many other productions that are currently in a state of suspension

RECOMMENDED: Our day-by-day roundup of the best theater, opera and dance to stream online 

Most popular on Time Out

- Where to see the best fall foliage in New York
- Bedford-Stuyvesant has been named one of the top five coolest neighborhoods in the world
- Central Park’s iconic boathouse restaurant has officially closed
- The 100 best movies of all time
- The best apple picking New York kids and families love

Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

      Site map
      © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.