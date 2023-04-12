Like pumpkin spice in autumn, mid-spring and summer’s arrival in New York City can be heard by the metaphorical maritime bell that is the, again, figurative launch of the nautical hospitality operations collectively known as Crew.

First theoretically back to sea was High Tide on April 6, which first opened but for a brief moment at the end of last year before the waterfront spot bundled back up for winter, should you seek that new restaurant smell. Its premiere-and-a-half menu includes sandwiches, salads and seafood, of course, including a festive roe and chip dish.

Next is, perhaps, the Crew crew’s best-known boat, Grand Banks, a wooden schooner, under the beckoning cover of its locally familiar yellow and white awnings, unfurling once more on April 12. The popular Manhattan-side vessel looks out on the glittering city that surrounds, serving an assortment of oysters, caviar and entrées like scallops and lobster rolls.

Time Out New York restaurant critic (me) favorite, Pilot, follows April 24 on the south side of Brooklyn Bridge Park. The century-old ship, also cloaked in cheery colors, seems to have sprung fully formed from a New York Times “Vows” column, darling as it is, and looks out on a swath of Lower Manhattan from such a close distance it seems barely beyond grasp, with the gleaming East River all around. This beauty, too, trades in seafood, with all manner of bivalves, fish eggs, crustaceans and crudo.

These and the group’s other festive floating food and drink locales are the city’s premiere settings for not explicitly stating that you don’t own a boat in social media captions, with plenty of refreshments to add to the angle and actually enjoy. See the rest of Crew’s sail schedule here.