NYC’s new dine-in movie theater takes movie-going to the next level

You can order a full meal—and cocktails—directly to your seat in the theater.

With a full restaurant, craft cocktails, comfy reclining seats and even more bells and whistles, this new movie theater in Hell's Kitchen elevates the movie-going experience. LOOK Dine-in Cinemas will open on Thursday, May 4 in VIA 57 West, the pyramid-shaped building located at West 57th Street and 11th Avenue.

With a 15-year lease, LOOK's operating in a 25,000-square-foot venue that used to house Landmark cinema until it closed in 2020. This is the company's first New York City location, joining 11 other LOOK Dine-in Cinemas across the nation. We got a sneak peek at the cinema today with LOOK Chief Financial Officer James Meredith and have the full rundown on what to expect when it opens.

RECOMMENDED: Here are all the movies you can watch on an NYC rooftop this summer

A powerful visual experience

The theater houses eight auditoriums, ranging in size from 20 seats to 150 seats. Each one's equipped with laser projection technology on a wall-to-wall screen for a crisp, vibrant viewing experience, plus surround sound. Two of the eight auditoriums are called PX (or Premium Experience) screening rooms with additional speakers on the ceilings, making an ideal space for movie buffs.

The theaters are also equipped with A/V systems to host special events, like film festivals and Q-and-A sessions with filmmakers.

LOOK renovated the theater from its predecessor to add new projection and sound technology, plus dine-in functionality and reclining seats.

Comfy seats

Photograph: Courtesy of LOOK Dine-in Cinemas

You can truly sit back and relax in these comfy leather seats with recliners and footrests. For those who are always cold at the movies, don't worry if you forget a sweater: Each seat's equipped with its own heater.

A unique dining experience

Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan / Time Out

A large tray table sits in front of each seat, which you can slide closer to you to eat and push away when you're done. As for food options, the traditional movie snacks like popcorn (a large is $10), candy ($6/each) and Coca-Cola ($7 for a large size) are on sale at the concession stand.

But you can also get a full meal at Mirabella's Lounge, located inside the venue; you can eat there or take the food into the theater. Plus, there are QR codes on each table inside the theater, so you can place your order during the movie and have it brought directly to your seat.

Menu options include burgers, nachos, salads, wings, pizzas and milkshakes. In addition, the menu boasts an array of craft cocktails, like the LOOK-a-rita, Manhattan and a few special concoctions for the opening including the Pineapple Express.

Servers in black clothing deftly sneak into the theater with food orders, careful not to interrupt the experience. Meredith calls them "ninja servers" for their cat-like reflexes. But if you don't want any disruptions during the movie, choose a show in the PX auditoriums. While those seats are still equipped with trays for dining, you can't order into the theater, meaning staff won't be walking in during the show.

Plus, anyone's welcome to dine at Mirabella's even if they aren't going to the movies, Meredith said, adding that they want to create "a community feel" at the venue.

A variety of movie types and showtimes

Photograph: Courtesy of LOOK Dine-in Cinemas

With everything from matinees to late-night screenings, the theater seeks to serve everyone from families with kids to couples on a date night. The theater will also show a variety of movies, from the latest blockbusters to kids' movies to independent and art films.

A screening of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will kick off the grand opening, with other opening weekend films including The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Evil Dead Rise, Are You There God? It's Me Margaret, and Polite Society.

Discount days on Tuesdays

If you're looking for a deal, movie tickets are discounted on Tuesdays. As for regular pricing, adult movie tickets at LOOK range from about $13-$18, depending on the showtime and movie. Tickets are on sale now.

An elevated experience overall

Photograph: Courtesy of LOOK Dine-in Cinemas

The theater’s striving to become “a top entertainment option,” and Meredith knows that can come down to the little things, like clean bathrooms and welcoming staff. LOOK’s focusing on all the details (think: fragrant candles in the bathroom and fresh flowers on the ticket booth) to make the experience feel different than the traditional movie theater.

Plus, it’s located in a pretty cool venue—The Durst Organization’s iconic Bjarke Ingels’-designed VIA 57 West. Find LOOK Dine-in Cinemas at 657 West 57th Street, about a 15-minute walk from Columbus Circle.