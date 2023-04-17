NYC’s only floating lobster shack is back on the Hudson River!

It doesn’t get much better than eating seafood right on the water.

Eating by the water is always a treat, but eating lobster rolls and seafood platters on the water is next level. Luckily for New Yorkers, we’re never too far from a river, bay, lake or ocean, with plenty of opportunities for waterfront dining. And some beloved waterside eateries even float and sail.

North River Lobster Company, New York City’s beloved floating seafood restaurant since 2014, has officially reopened for the 2023 season to offer its signature rides around the Hudson, complete with food and bev.

Located in Midtown West’s Pier 81 on 12th Avenue and 41st Street, North River Lobster Company offers four daily sailings at 1pm, 3pm, 5pm and 7pm. Afternoon cruises are 1 hour and the 7pm cruise is a two-hour route to the Statue of Liberty and back. Your reservation is a boarding pass, and at $5, it’s the cheapest booze cruise in the city. Frequent diners can also purchase a season pass for $45.

On the menu: Maine Lobster Rolls, seafood platters, burgers, and ready-to-share appetizers. New menu items this year include tuna tartare, clam dip and chips, The Skagen shrimp roll, and sweet lobster clawsicles in four different flavors (mango, piña colada, strawberry and lime). The best deal on board may be the $17 glass of rosé and 3 oyster special, or you can go all out with the epic 28-inch lobster roll (dubbed the world’s largest lobster roll) for $140, to feed a group.

Photograph: courtesy of North River Lobster Co.

To drink, North River Lobster Company is offering new signature cocktails including a Midtown Mule (lime vodka, ginger beer, watermelon) and Sailor’s Spritz (aperol, gin, prosecco), plus plenty of rosé, other wines by the bottle or glass, oar shots (photo opp!), frozen cocktails, and more.

Should you want the lovely Hudson River ambiance without the boat voyage, the restaurant’s dockside Pier Bar is also an option for $9 bottles or $36 buckets of beer, plus wine and hard seltzers.