NYC's only floating lobster shack is back on the Hudson River!

You can now sail on the river while feasting on lobster.

New Yorkers can return to the Hudson for a luxurious lobster brunch this weekend.

The North River Lobster Company is back open and offering trips on its three-story yacht and a summery menu by executive chef Gil Martinez that includes mouth-watering lobster rolls and an indulgent raw bar.

The "Shelly" (for a cool $99) is New York City’s biggest lobster roll at over two feet long. Of course, it's meant to be shared — it's packed with Atlantic lobster, Old Bay mayo, celery, lemon zest, and lettuce all set on a giant 28-inch potato roll. If sharing isn't in the game plan, you can order the Double Truffle Roll ($29.95) that features truffle-mayo drenched lobster or the Lower East Side Roll ($23.50) packed with chunks of fresh lobster mixed with scallion cream cheese, red onions, chives and everything seasoning on an everything potato roll. If you want to forego the bread, a full lobster dinner ($42) comes with a 1¼ lb lobster, corn, potatoes and coleslaw.

Photograph: Courtesy North River Lobster Company

If it's a raw bar you want, the Cadillac Mountain Platter ($120) has a plethora of oysters, shrimp, clams, crab leg clusters and one whole chilled lobster. You can also share some Deep Fried Lobster Mac & Cheese Cubes ($16.95) with a side of buffalo sauce, and baskets of Buffalo Wings ($15) or Mini Corn Dogs ($11).

You'll be able to wash it all down with a refreshing Watermelon Mule, the Frozé! Frozé! Frozé, the Lifesaver with Ketel Botanical Peach and Orange Blossom Vodka, Triple Sec, orange and grenadine or a crisp margarita or sangria — all come in a standard 12-ounce serving ($15), a 24-ounce keepsake illuminated Lighthouse cup ($25), or a 64-ounce pitcher ($55). You can also order buckets of ice-cold beer, cider and hard seltzer, too.

All you need is a boarding pass for $10 to hop on the boat and go for a sale. Just check northriverlobsterco.com for sailing times.

Photograph: Courtesy North River Lobster Company

