60+ concerts are coming to The Rooftop at Pier 17 this summer

Get a great view of the skyline — and the band.

The Rooftop at Pier 17 is planning a packed summer of musical performances with more than 60 outdoor shows.

For the fifth year of the venue's Summer Concert Series at the Seaport, they're going all out with an impressive schedule all summer long. This year's lineup includes Coheed and Cambria, Bebe Rexha, DJ Trixie Mattel, T-Pain, YUNGBLUD, Jenny Lewis, PUP, Tove Lo, Macklemore, Pixies and Modest Mouse, and many more.

Here's the full Pier 17 lineup

May 3 - Coheed and Cambria “NEVERENDER NWFTWM”

May 4 - Nickel Creek

May 5 - Goth Babe: The Lola Tour

May 12 - Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls and The Interrupters

May 23 - Beach Bunny and PUP

June 3 - Young the Giant with Milky Chance

June 4 - Young the Giant with Milky Chance

June 5 - The Used & Pierce The Veil: Creative Control Tour

June 9 - The Wood Brothers with special guest Shovels & Rope

June 13 - The Used & Pierce The Veil: Creative Control Tour

June 14 - The Driver Era

June 15 - Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Ziggy Marley

June 16 - Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Ziggy Marley

June 17 - Reggae Fest Blaze

June 18 - Bebe Rexha: Best F’n Night Of My Life

June 22 - DJ Trixie Mattel: Solid Pink Disco

July 6 - Rebelution: Good Vibes Summer Tour 2023

July 7 - SiriusXM Presents Yacht Rock Revue: Reverse Sunset Tour

July 8 - Yellowcard: Celebrating 20 Years of Ocean Avenue

July 11 - T-Pain: Escape from Wiscansin – The Invasion

July 12 - Barenaked Ladies: Last Summer On Earth 2023

July 14 - YUNGBLUD: The World Tour

July 15 - The Struts: Remember The Name

July 18 - Jenny Lewis: JOY’ALL TOUR

July 21 - An Evening with CAKE

July 22 - An Evening with CAKE

July 27 - Joe Russo’s Almost Dead

August 2 - Pink Martini featuring China Forbes

August 4 - The Mountain Goats

August 5 - Anjunabeats Outdoors

August 21 - Pixies and Modest Mouse

August 22 - Pixies and Modest Mouse

August 26 - Gimme Gimme Disco

August 30 - JVKE: what tour feels like

September 10 - Tove Lo: Dirt Femme Tour

September 14 - An Evening with Ween

September 22 - Macklemore: The BEN Tour

Plus, more shows to be announced.

Tickets are on sale now.

Photograph: Courtesy of The Rooftop at Pier 17

Making the most of a show at Pier 17

If you haven’t been to a show at Pier 17 yet, this scenic outdoor concert venue along the East River offers panoramic views of the Brooklyn Bridge, the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty. Plus, it’s a venue that can attract big names in an intimate setting (there’s a 3,500 maximum capacity).

You can grab a frozen drink or a cocktail at the venue's Patrón Patio lounge. If you want a private hangout spot, you can pay for access to the Grey Goose Terrace, a rooftop hideaway with lounge seating, or the Heineken Silver Zone with a reserved viewing area in front of the stage.

Before or after the show, there are a bunch of waterfront restaurants nearby, including Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s seafood restaurant The Fulton; David Chang’s Momofuku Ssäm Bar; Helene Henderson’s Malibu Farm New York; Andrew Carmellini's Italian chophouse Carne Mare, and NoHo Hospitality's Mister Dips.

"New Yorkers, tri-state area residents, and visitors from all over the globe look forward to The Rooftop at Pier 17 concert lineup each summer," said Andrew Schwartz, co-president of the New York Region, The Howard Hughes Corporation. "This season we are excited to celebrate five years of bringing today’s most popular artists to the Seaport to perform at this unforgettable venue with its iconic New York City views—there’s really no place like it."