New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
An overhead shot of “The Santa Clauses” Winter Wonderland
Photograph: Courtesy of “The Santa Clauses" Winter Wonderland

NYC's Pier 17 has been transformed into an immersive winter wonderland

Pretend you're in the North Pole at this cozy activation.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Advertising

Turns out, getting to the North Pole isn't so tough after all. "The Santa Clauses' Winter Wonderland," a portal to Santa Claus' hometown, has opened at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in the Seaport. 

Typically a concert venue, the rooftop has been transformed into an immersive holiday experience inspired by Disney's "The Santa Clauses." Expect hot cocoa, skating and plenty of fun photo opps.

RECOMMENDED: Best Christmas things to do in NYC for a magical time this holiday season

This is the second year for the all-ages activation, and event organizers promise it's "bigger and better" in a new location this time around. 

A light-up archway on the rooftop.
Photograph: Courtesy of “The Santa Clauses” Winter Wonderland

Visitors can glide across Manhattan's only rooftop skating rink (on synthetic ice) while admiring the skyline views, then warm up with cocktails or mocktails. An indoor/outdoor bar called The Gingerbread House will serve hot chocolate, naughty-or-nice eggnog, holiday hot toddies, mulled wine and more. Snacks available for purchase include hot pretzels, cheesy bread, mac-and-cheese bites and chili.

If you want to book a more intimate dining experience, private and semi-private cabins are available with advance reservations. Those bookings offer an expanded food menu, which includes s'mores, fondue, tacos and cookies. Brunch will be offered on weekends in December. Extra perk: Cabins are equipped with heating and TVs. 

In addition to skating and dining, guests will experience a wintry walk-through experience. Upon arrival to this sliver of the North Pole, step into Santa's hallway, lined with candy cane pillars. After that, enter into Santa’s living room, complete with plush armchairs and the chance to cozy up in front of the Clauses’ oversized, artsy fireplace.

Plush green chairs, a Christmas tree, and a Santa sculpture.
Photograph: Courtesy of “The Santa Clauses” Winter Wonderland

Next, snap a holiday pic under the giant Christmas tree, add to the bustle of Santa’s Workshop or fill up some stockings at Mrs. Claus' candy bar. Walk on to discover Santa’s famous sleigh and shimmy down a snowy-looking slide. 

Santa himself will attend the festivities on select days. He'll be there from 11am-7pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in December. 

Two people cheers with cups of hot chocolate.
Photograph: Courtesy of “The Santa Clauses” Winter Wonderland

Find all the fun at 89 South Street through January 7, 2024. Tickets start at $25/person. Don't miss the Community Day on Tuesday, November 28, which offers free general admission tickets. 

Most activities are hosted outdoors, so be sure to bundle up in your coziest winter attire. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Christmas

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.