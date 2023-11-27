NYC's Pier 17 has been transformed into an immersive winter wonderland

Turns out, getting to the North Pole isn't so tough after all. "The Santa Clauses' Winter Wonderland," a portal to Santa Claus' hometown, has opened at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in the Seaport.

Typically a concert venue, the rooftop has been transformed into an immersive holiday experience inspired by Disney's "The Santa Clauses." Expect hot cocoa, skating and plenty of fun photo opps.

This is the second year for the all-ages activation, and event organizers promise it's "bigger and better" in a new location this time around.

Photograph: Courtesy of “The Santa Clauses” Winter Wonderland

Visitors can glide across Manhattan's only rooftop skating rink (on synthetic ice) while admiring the skyline views, then warm up with cocktails or mocktails. An indoor/outdoor bar called The Gingerbread House will serve hot chocolate, naughty-or-nice eggnog, holiday hot toddies, mulled wine and more. Snacks available for purchase include hot pretzels, cheesy bread, mac-and-cheese bites and chili.

If you want to book a more intimate dining experience, private and semi-private cabins are available with advance reservations. Those bookings offer an expanded food menu, which includes s'mores, fondue, tacos and cookies. Brunch will be offered on weekends in December. Extra perk: Cabins are equipped with heating and TVs.

In addition to skating and dining, guests will experience a wintry walk-through experience. Upon arrival to this sliver of the North Pole, step into Santa's hallway, lined with candy cane pillars. After that, enter into Santa’s living room, complete with plush armchairs and the chance to cozy up in front of the Clauses’ oversized, artsy fireplace.

Photograph: Courtesy of “The Santa Clauses” Winter Wonderland

Next, snap a holiday pic under the giant Christmas tree, add to the bustle of Santa’s Workshop or fill up some stockings at Mrs. Claus' candy bar. Walk on to discover Santa’s famous sleigh and shimmy down a snowy-looking slide.

Santa himself will attend the festivities on select days. He'll be there from 11am-7pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in December.

Photograph: Courtesy of “The Santa Clauses” Winter Wonderland

Find all the fun at 89 South Street through January 7, 2024. Tickets start at $25/person. Don't miss the Community Day on Tuesday, November 28, which offers free general admission tickets.

Most activities are hosted outdoors, so be sure to bundle up in your coziest winter attire.