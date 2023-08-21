The city’s most iconic location will allow tennis enthusiasts to play for free.

Tennis season is in full swing in New York City, and with the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament on its way to Flushing, even more courts, tennis shops and tennis events are popping up across the city.

This week, Rockefeller Center will get a public tennis court, located at Center Plaza (between 49th and 50th Streets and Fifth and Sixth Ave). Open from Thursday, August 24 through Friday, September 1, the court is open to the public starting the 28th, with pro tennis players making surprise appearances throughout the week. Spectators are welcome.

The Rockefeller Center tennis court is presented by Racquet, a lifestyle brand and quarterly magazine that celebrates the art, ideas, style and culture that surround tennis. Free time slots to play singles or doubles on the court can be reserved by signing up for the Racquet newsletter.

If playing tennis at New York City landmarks excites you, know that you can also play a game at Times Square, only on Thursday, August 24, when a pop-up tennis court will offer free court time, plus surprise celebrity appearances. All gear is provided as well.

Want more free tennis? Kids looking to learn tennis can also take advantage of Cityparks Tennis, which offers tennis lessons, clinics, tournaments and more to New York City youth ages 6-17.

Last year, Racquet's first-ever Rockefeller Center tennis court was bright pink, so we'll see what cool design they have in store for us in 2023.