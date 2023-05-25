Smorgasburg, the fresh air food bazaar that first began in Brooklyn in 2011 and now has outposts in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami and Toronto, has had a lot of iterations in its 12 years in existence. In addition to all that geographic expansion, it updates and expands its offerings all the time, and fiddles with the formula just enough to keep the spring and summer staple fresh.

Starting Friday, June 2, Smorgasburg’s World Trade Center, Williamsburg and Prospect Park locations will each serve “secret” menu items that we are about to detail, but try to look surprised.

Mochidoki will make hush-hush mochi s’mores at its WTC and Prospect Park spots on Friday and Sunday, respectively. On Saturday in Williamsburg and Sunday in Prospect Park, Hen House NYC will prepare a surreptitious birria-style lamb shawarma. And Smashed will bash mac and cheeseburgers on Saturday and Sunday in Williamsburg and Prospect Park, too. And guess what, you cannot simply saunter up and order any of them.

To acquire these off-menu goodies, guests must order in advance via the ChowNow app. In addition to that in-the-know-boast, this could also theoretically lessen wait times in those long Smorg lines, but Time Out New York makes no promises.

Smorgasburg’s three NYC locations will be open through October. Together with ChowNow, new secret menu items will be introduced each month until then.