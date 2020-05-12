NYC's top salons share tips on shaping and tweezing your own eyebrows

The city's experts weigh in on how to tame your brows.

With salons and spas shut down right now, New Yorkers' eyebrows are either taking on a Frida Kahlo vibe, bushy and unkempt, or are patchy and in need of some filling in.

For a lot of people, eyebrows are one of the last things we think about when taking care of ourselves, especially when social distancing is in place. And while it's a great time to let them grow in as much as possible, sometimes you just need a pick-me-up (or to look a little more put together on your Zoom calls.)

By the way, if you haven't cut your hair yet and are seriously considering it, we suggest you check out tips from these five top NYC salons first.

No matter what the state of your eyebrows are, patchy or unibrow, New York's top salons and brow specialists from Blink Brow Bar, Sania's Brow Bar, Robin Evans Brows and Butterfly Salon, are offering tips on their social media right now on how to give them some serious TLC.

Here's where to start based on what the experts suggest:

Tools needed

Set out slanted tweezers, small nail scissors and a spoolie brush that'll capture all those little hairs. Having each of these tools will make the process much easier. For those who want to shape their brows, a concealer pencil and an eyebrow pencil is also needed to help mark out your brows.

General tips

It may be helpful to fill in and/or outline your brows with an eyebrow pencil before you get started so you have a guide. Here, use one of your pencils to mark out where your brows should begin, end and arch.

Use the spoolie brush to brush your brow hairs up so you can see what you're working with and only pluck stray hairs that are well below and above your eyebrow and do it in the direction of their growth.

Be conservative in what you pull because doing too much could drastically change the look of your brows.

Only trim the top of your brow hairs (once they're brushed up) with scissors if your hair is on the thicker and longer side.

Now, let the experts guide you:

Videos to watch

Blink Brow Bar

Sania's Brow Bar

Robin Evans Brows

Butterfly Studio

Good pluck!

