Off Broadway play Puffs is coming to movie theaters this spring

The Off Broadway show Puffs tells the tale of a certain boy wizard, and this spring, it will go from its theater on the Great White Way to playing in front of a nationwide audience.

For the first time, the play will be broadcast in more than 600 movie theaters for two days only, May 9 at 7pm and May 12 at 12:55pm. The production tells the tale not of Harry Potter and his fellow Gryffindors but of a certain other house of wizards: Hufflepuffs! What was happening behind the scenes at the school of witchcraft while Potter ran the show? This play tells you what was going on with the loyal and patient students, including the greatest Puff of all, Cedric Diggory.

Tickets to the screenings will be available on Friday, April 6, directly from movie theaters and at Fathom Events. It'll certainly be easier than getting tickets to that other wizarding show, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

The screening of Puffs: Filmed Live Off Broadway will also feature never-before-seen backstage footage from the hilarious show, which was shot over two performances in front of a live audience back in February. And if you want tickets to see the show IRL, you can find those right here.

We chatted with James Fouhey, who stars as Diggory and Voldemort in Puffs, about the event. “Doing the filming after hundreds of performances felt like a new opening night, which I didn’t think was possible,” he says, adding, “The hardest thing was not having my mom spill it to everyone on social media.”

And if you’re heading to the movie theater to watch, keep an eye out for a certain crowd of Puffs: "I think we’re going to go to a screening all together as a cast,” Fouhey reveals. "I’ll probably be closing my eyes a bunch when I’m onscreen.”

Want to see the best musical theater in New York? Get tickets to upcoming Broadway shows.