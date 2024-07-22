For Justin Lim, it all started with a noodle. Fifteen years ago when he was living in Los Angeles, he made a visit to Tsujita, a Tokyo import that focused on tsukemen. Translating to “dip noodles,” tsukemen is a popular dish in Japan served with two bowls: one, filled with a piping hot gravy-like broth, the other, a chewy, thick noodle made for soaking up as much broth as possible. With one taste, he fell in love—so much so that he and his friend, fellow chef Sean Lim, traveled to Japan to find the best in the country. Training under master chefs and tasting at up to 30 shops in a day, together they hunted for the perfect blend of noodles and broth to bring back home.

“Tsukemen was something I've never had before. I wanted to introduce that particular dish to the American audience,” says Justin Lim.

Photograph: Mia Yakel | From left to right, Naoki Kyobashi and Justin Lim

Finalizing their mix of noodles and broth, the duo opened their own tsukemen shop in L.A., Okiboru. With just a small location to work with, the restaurant specialized in only two noodle dishes: ramen and tsukemen. With noodles made onsite daily, the restaurant drew fans from far and wide, earning them a Michelin Bib Gourmand award in 2019. Unfortunately, the initial L.A. outpost closed during the pandemic.

But in 2023, the Okiburu concept came to New York with Okiboru House of Tsukemen in the Lower East Side. Of the noodles, Pete Wells of the New York Times said, “I have never had tsukemen noodles that cling to their sauce as well as Okiboru’s.” Even with just 30 seats inside, Lim estimates that they serve up to 600 to 700 servings a day. In March of this year, the group opened another hit in the East Village, this time showcasing the Himokawa udon noodle at Okiboru House of Udon. To this day, both locations generate steady lines going out the door, no matter sun, snow or sleet. And later this month, the duo is bringing more of Japan to New York, this time to Brooklyn.

On Saturday, July 27, Time Out Market New York will welcome Okiboru to its marketplace in Dumbo. With a focus on chicken broth, Okiburu will serve its beloved noodle dishes, including Tan Tan Tsukemen and Tori Paitan Ramen. Catering to all appetites, its Vegan Tsukemen will also be available as well as its cold noodle Matcha Zaru Udon served on ice, just in time for summer. Beyond noodles, gyoza—both steamed and fried—chicken tempura bao buns and garlic nori fries will round out the options.

“We’re thrilled to join Time Out Market New York," says Lim. "We can’t wait to serve our tsukemen and ramen to all and delight our guests in this part of New York City."