New York has no shortage of sandwiches—be it hoagies, stacked subs and the classic that is the BEC. The New York Times recently ranked what we smash between two slices of bread (or bagels or what have you), releasing its list of “57 Sandwiches That Define New York City.” The carb-laden list covered a number of top sammies in the city from the best breakfast bites to the OG’s in all things pastrami. But we would be remiss if we didn’t give a special shout to our very own: the Chopped Chicharrón and Brisket Sandwich from Bark Barbecue in Time Out Market.

Listed under the “Extremely Online Category,” the Times found this Dominican barbecue sandwich to be a verified stunner due to its “combination of crispy pork, fatty brisket, pickled onions and a slather of a sauce made with Constanzera Melaza, a popular brand of Dominican molasses, for a touch of sweetness.”

Chef Ruben Santana said about the honor on Instagram, “This city is an amalgamation of many different people, cultures, and flavors. So to be recognized in a field of many means hard work and dedication to your craft does pay dividends.”

Bark Barbecue first caught New Yorker’s attention during the early days of the pandemic in 2020. Starting out smoking meats out of his garage, chef Santana’s melt-in-your-mouth brisket and Dominican sides quickly grew a social following. Roving around with pop-ups in Queens and Smorgasburg, Bark Barbecue finally found a home at Time Out Market in 2022. So stop by the market and dig into one of New York’s best.