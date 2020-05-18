One of America’s top hamburger experts is selling burgers via a slide in Brooklyn
A burger slide grows in Brooklyn
New Yorkers want their burgers no matter the circumstances—even if it involves a slide.
While some of the best burgers in the city are available as takeout and delivery, one of America’s top hamburger experts has installed a “burger slide” from his Brooklyn home to sell fried onion burgers. George Motz—a self-professed burger scholar who’s also a filmmaker and director of the Food Film Festival—slings white takeout bags down a wooden slide from his window to the sidewalk for loyal customers.
“After a 2-month hiatus things have actually 'stabilized' in NYC so we feel it's time to get burgers out there,” Motz posted on his Instagram account a few days ago. “The Burger Slide keeps us just over 6 feet from customers who have purchased TIME SLOT TICKETS on a ticketing website. Let's have some fun, but please be cool—no congregating in front of Motzburger Headquarters. Come wearing a mask, with A PAID TICKET, and clear out. The park is one block away and is a great place to picnic.”
The exact location of the burger slide hasn’t been disclosed, but for details, you have to sign up for a time slot (and arrive wearing a mask) with your paid ticket (we’re told it’s $8 for a single but you can also order a double). Motz grills the smashed patties in his backyard and tops them with caramelized onions and oozy cheese.
On Thursday this week between 11:30am-2:30pm, Motz is slinging burgers in West Hampton, Long Island, at Eckarts Luncheonette (go online to buy tickets). As for the burger slide returning to Brooklyn, he’s noted on Instagram: “If this works, and we don’t get busted, I’ll try it again soon.”
Most popular on Time Out
- The MTA could consider a reservation-only system for NYC’s subways and busses
- This Queens diner has transformed into a retro drive-in movie theater
- New York City is opening 12 more miles of streets
- Seventeen perfect Zoom backgrounds to spice up your next video call
- The best live theater to stream online today