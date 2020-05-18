One of America’s top hamburger experts is selling burgers via a slide in Brooklyn

New Yorkers want their burgers no matter the circumstances—even if it involves a slide.

While some of the best burgers in the city are available as takeout and delivery, one of America’s top hamburger experts has installed a “burger slide” from his Brooklyn home to sell fried onion burgers. George Motz—a self-professed burger scholar who’s also a filmmaker and director of the Food Film Festival—slings white takeout bags down a wooden slide from his window to the sidewalk for loyal customers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by George Motz (@motzburger) on May 14, 2020 at 6:39pm PDT

“After a 2-month hiatus things have actually 'stabilized' in NYC so we feel it's time to get burgers out there,” Motz posted on his Instagram account a few days ago. “The Burger Slide keeps us just over 6 feet from customers who have purchased TIME SLOT TICKETS on a ticketing website. Let's have some fun, but please be cool—no congregating in front of Motzburger Headquarters. Come wearing a mask, with A PAID TICKET, and clear out. The park is one block away and is a great place to picnic.”

My friend was doing his famous fried onion burger “burger slide” pickups today in BK. Sold out so fast! You come at a designated time and your burger comes fresh off his backyard grill! It’s everything I love about NY... pic.twitter.com/EGr0VyueA5 — Liza de Guia (@SkeeterNYC) May 16, 2020

The exact location of the burger slide hasn’t been disclosed, but for details, you have to sign up for a time slot (and arrive wearing a mask) with your paid ticket (we’re told it’s $8 for a single but you can also order a double). Motz grills the smashed patties in his backyard and tops them with caramelized onions and oozy cheese.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by George Motz (@motzburger) on Mar 20, 2020 at 7:09pm PDT

On Thursday this week between 11:30am-2:30pm, Motz is slinging burgers in West Hampton, Long Island, at Eckarts Luncheonette (go online to buy tickets). As for the burger slide returning to Brooklyn, he’s noted on Instagram: “If this works, and we don’t get busted, I’ll try it again soon.”

Most popular on Time Out

- The MTA could consider a reservation-only system for NYC’s subways and busses

- This Queens diner has transformed into a retro drive-in movie theater

- New York City is opening 12 more miles of streets

- Seventeen perfect Zoom backgrounds to spice up your next video call

- The best live theater to stream online today

Share the story