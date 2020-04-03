The best burgers in NYC still available for delivery

Recalling the simple joys of diner food has us salivating for the outside world. Burgers, perhaps the ultimate diner-like comfort food, have long-been a delivery favorite for New Yorkers. But, now, in these especially trying times where news about restaurants is changing daily, you might be down on your luck when it comes to finding that burger near you. Sadly, some favorites such as the burgers at J.G. Melon, Peter Luger Steakhouse, Au Cheval and Bar Sardine are temporarily closed and are spots we'd also normally recommend to help ease some of the pain coming out of the news. But, thankfully, we’ve put together a guide to the best burgers across the city that are still available to be enjoyed in your own home via delivery, and, in some cases, takeout.

Minetta Tavern

Yes, it’s really 33 bucks, and yes, it’s cheeseless. But it's still our favorite, what with nine succulent ounces of prime-grade, dry-aged rib eye, skirt steak and brisket from carne king Pat LaFrieda to distract you. If that’s not enough, the caramelized-to-a-melt onions and seeded Balthazar brioche should seal the deal.

Delivery is available here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minetta Tavern (@minettatavernny) on Apr 1, 2020 at 1:04pm PDT

Shake Shack

One of the city’s best fast casual restaurants has continued to stay open and innovate its options. In addition to their newly-launched steak frites, you can get DIY Shake Shack kits using meat from Time Out Market partner Pat LaFrieda.

Delivery is available here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) on Mar 22, 2020 at 10:51am PDT

Emily

Though Emily is a stellar pizza joint, the best thing on the menu may just be The Emmy Burger. Made with a dry-aged beef patty on a pretzel bun with caramelized onions, cheddar and a heavenly concoction called Emmy sauce, this burger deserves all the hype, and then some.

Delivery is available here (burgers sell out quickly).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmy Squared (@emmysquaredpizza) on Mar 26, 2020 at 4:40pm PDT







Donovan’s Pub

Classic is right. Both this Irish-accented corner bar and its burger have been Queens fixtures since 1966, and the sandwich is as refreshingly no-fuss as the rest of the wood-paneled joint. The charbroiled half-pounder is humbly topped with lettuce and tomato. All that's missing is a pint of Guinness.

Delivery available here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mich 🐚 (@seaashelly_) on Sep 27, 2019 at 6:49pm PDT

Jackson Hole

The family of restaurants named after a ski resort in Wyoming continues to be one of the few chrome diners that holds the baton for fading diner culture of yesteryear. Its burger continues to impress with options to add mushrooms, caramelized onions, bacon, blue cheese and more.

Delivery available here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paolo Barone (@pbarone) on Mar 7, 2020 at 8:54am PST

Most popular on Time Out

- Eleven Madison Park and Rethink Food open a commissary to serve frontline workers

- HBO is now offering 500 free hours of TV and movies to kill your quarantine boredom

- MoMA is offering free online art classes you can take from home

- NYC receives a map of positive tests broken down by zipcode

- Andrew Lloyd Webber's are streaming for free