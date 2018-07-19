One of London's best steakhouses is opening a location in NYC

We love a good crossover, so you can imagine our excitement when we heard the London steakhouse chain, Hawksmoor, will be landing in NYC next year bringing with them their flawless, sustainably-sourced chops. Setting up shop in Gramercy at the historic New York Landmark, the United Charities Building (E 22nd and Park Avenue South), the restaurant will have a whopping 180 seats, in addition to a 50-seat bar.

While it began with one location in London, which received a 5-star review from Time Out London, the chain, owned by partners Will Beckett and Huw Gott, now has nine locations spread throughout the UK, all of which sporting either 4-or-5-star reviews from our British counterparts. "This Spitalfields steakhouse has wooed much of London since opening in 2006; word-of-blog has only served to create an even bigger buzz around the restaurant and its food," our London team wrote in 2010 on the first Spitalfields location.

Each outpost had been praised for its stellar 'dictionary thick' cuts of steak alongside fresh seafood, bar snacks and thoughtful vegetable dishes. In addition to solid fare, the spots are known for equally brilliant cocktail programs (coming straight out of the mouth of our London drinks editor, Laura Richardson).

Scheduled to open in town next year, it will be interesting to see how this chain will maintain its historically consistent level of quality across the Atlantic. We’re definitely ready to see some old-school English charm hit the streets of Manhattan.