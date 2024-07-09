While Hallie Meyer (the daughter of restaurateur Danny Meyer) grew up in Gramercy, it seems she found her calling in Rome. With a love for all things ice cream, Meyer spent five months living in Rome, working her way through kitchens and gelaterias across the capital city. When she returned to NYC, she brought her love of Italian ice cream with her, opening Caffè Panna in 2019. New Yorkers quickly caught on, and even to this day, lines remain out the door for just a taste of gelato. Finally, Brooklyn can get in on the action as the gelato and coffee shop is coming to Brooklyn.

RECOMMENDED: The 12 best ice cream shops in NYC





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caffè Panna (@caffepanna)

Opening this Thursday, Caffé Panna (at 16 Norman Avenue and Banker Street) is finally coming to Greenpoint. Known for its scoops churned in-house, the new outpost will have even more flavors on hand, 12 to be exact, with five of them rotating each day. Decadent add-ons will also be on order, think berry compotes made with local produce, crullers from Daily Provisions and many (many) glugs of Italian olive oil. And to finish them off, each scoop is topped with a dollop of sweet whipped cream or panna. Just like the mainstay location, sundaes, soft serve, to-go pints and affogatos drowned in espresso will also be on the menu.

Photograph: Liz Clayman | Granita sundaes

But with new horizons come new items. Take the granita sundaes. Similar to a sorbet, these semi-frozen Italian delights will come in two flavors: Strawberry Granita and Granita de Caffé or coffee. And with all the extra space—4,700 square feet of which, to be exact—the Greenpoint location will also function as an experiential store with ice cream workshops and classes soon on the horizon. While we won’t be surprised if the new shop generates lines just as long as the original, a reward of sweet, sweet gelato is certainly worth it.

Photograph: Liz Clayman | Caffé Panna in Fort Greene

Caffé Panna will be open starting this Thursday. Opening hours are Wednesday to Sunday, from 1:30 to 9:30pm.