Earlier this year, Only Love Strangers made its debut on the Lower East Side. Introduced by the team behind The MáLà Project, the sultry underground lounge became a hub for cocktails, cozy conversations and live jazz well into the night. Now, the team has taken over the upper level of the building, hoping to create a day-to-night experience under one roof. Welcome to Comida Corrida (200 Allen Street).

Photograph: Guang Xu | Interior at Comida Corrida

Now open, Comida Corrida seeks to evoke the vibrancy of Mexico blended with the bustling energy of New York. Inside, the color palette of its downstairs sister lounge carries over, but only a little bit, with deep blue booths found in alcoves and near the stairwell, offset with adobe pink walls and pops of art. At the helm is chef Alberto Gomez. Hailing from Acapulco de Juárez, chef Gomez is paying tribute to his family’s recipes while drawing inspiration from the rich Mixtec and Zapotec influences of Oaxaca.

Photograph: Guang Xu | The set meal only costs $26

As to what kind of food the restaurant will be serving, the answer lies in the name. Translating to “a meal in a hurry” or “food in a run,” the phrase “comida corrida” relates to a type of meal found in Mexico. Catering to workers who are unable to travel back home to eat, the three-course meal is often made up of soup, rice or pasta and a main dish. At the restaurant, the meal is more of a feast, starting with a clear soup chock full of vegetables alongside a full range of sides including rice, beans, curtido (a tangy cabbage slaw) and hot sauces. Three handmade tortillas are also served to go with a choice of main, ranging from carnitas and simmered pork feet to the fresh catch of the day. Oh, and the price will only set you back $26. If your appetite isn’t that large, dishes à la carte are also an option, with Esquites served in corn husks, Mushroom Tlayudas and the Vuelva a la Vida, a spicy seafood ceviche nestled inside a bowl of ice.

But before you venture down to the blue room for cocktails in the basement, just wait—the Mexican restaurant has plenty of libations to hold its own. Spins on the classics including the Blackened Martini with an infused olive brine of jalapeño, cilantro and cardamom. While juleps here are stirred with mezcal, carob molasses, raspberry, and xocolatl bitters, topped with a full bushel of fennel that we may or may not take home after finishing our drink.

If you need more of an excuse to plan a visit, the restaurant will be hosting an open-ish bar today through the weekend starting today at 5pm. All you have to do is tag them on social media and purchase an appetizer or entree for free drinks from the open bar menu (aka select beers, wine, sangrias and flavored margaritas). Cheers to that.