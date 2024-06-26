Virginia, the intimate East Village bistro that's home to one hell of a burger, is doing what most New Yorkers do in the summer: getting the hell out of the sweaty and sweltering concrete jungle and heading for cooler pastures of upstate. And it's bringing that beefy beaut with 'em.

Yes, for the duration of the summer, Catskill residents and Scribner’s Catskill Lodge visitors will be able to get a taste of Virginia's signature dish on site at the hotel's in-house restaurant Prospect for a season-long burger residency. Like at the Manhattan eatery, the beloved burger will feature a juicy, house-ground beef patty—the meat used was "sourced locally to stay true to Prospect’s focus on local purveyors," per the restaurant team—melty Cabot cheddar, sweet onion marmalade and a decadent bone marrow aioli. You can also add some thick-cut bacon for five bucks or a runny organic egg for $4.

Priced at $25 a pop, the Virginia's burger will be available for dinner at Prospect on all days of operation (Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 5pm–9pm; Friday and Saturday from 5pm–10pm). Note, it's not the same burger that's available at lunchtime: that would be Prospect's own double-patty smashburger, which is topped with cheddar cheese, smoked BBQ sauce and crispy onions (though all of that sounds plenty delicious, too).

NYC burger fans might remember that Virginia's originally opened up in 2015 at 647 East 11th Street, standing out from fellow East Village newcomers on the power of that primo patty situation. However, after owner Reed Adelson chose to close at the conclusion of the cozy spot’s lease in 2021, burger lovers worried that they'd never see that cheddar-draped stunner ever again. Thankfully, that Virginia's burger returned to the NYC dining scene when the restaurant reopened at 200 East Third Street last spring.

Check out snaps from the Scribner’s Catskill Lodge x Virginia’s burger residency below:

Scribner’s Catskill Lodge Burger at Scribner’s Catskill Lodge x Virginia’s

