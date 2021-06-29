One of NYC's best sushi restaurants now has a more affordable outdoor option

The Upper East Side’s Sushi Noz is one of the best sushi restaurants in NYC. With tastings that range from $220 to $395, however, it's also quite pricey. That’s why it was so exciting when an adjacent shop, Noz Market, opened late last year.

Suddenly, we were able to get Noz’s premium ingredients for just a fraction of the old price. Most maki and hand rolls were $12–$16, a small sashimi box was $30 and Noz Market had marvelous ice cream flavors like ginger, matcha and furikake, too. There just wasn’t anywhere to sit.

Photograph: Courtesy Outdoors at Noz Market

Today, Outdoors at Noz Market opened with a $75, four-course prix fixe menu that includes an assortment of sashimi, your choice of wide-roll futomaki and temaki handrolls, plus one of those wonderful ice cream selections for dessert.

Outdoors at Noz splits the difference between the relative affordability of the market with the comfort of Sushi Noz’s dining room, as all three share the same premium ingredient suppliers. Reservations are required for the prix-fixe seatings from 12:30pm–7pm each day, and à la carte options are available for walk-ins. Outdoors at Noz operates exclusively outside, and alcohol was not available at press time.