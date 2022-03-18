Manhatta was a fast New York City favorite for its under-$100 tasting menu and its priceless, 60th floor views from July of 2018 to early 2020. Now, after a period of dormancy that exceeded its original run, the dazzling downtown destination is open once more with a new focus and those same stunning tableaus.

Photograph: Courtesy of Giada Paoloni

Its return will span two acts. The bar program is first, where some of the $19 cocktails are are named for local neighborhoods. The Astoria is made with blanc and dry vermouth, a gin blend, chrysanthemum, palo santo and pickled honeydew. The Red Hook mixes toasted coconut-infused rye, Italian vermouth, maraschino and chocolate. And the Manhatta(n) starts with rye and adds bourbon, Cocchi Vermouth di Torino, raspberry, walnut and coffee bitters. The wine list numbers nearly 2,000 bottles, and 20 are available by the glass. Beers were sourced from New York state and regional makers.

A truncated food menu includes chips with crème fraiche ($8), oysters ($30 per dozen), lobster rolls ($24) fried chicken ($26) and burgers ($30). The restaurant will reorient once more this spring when Manhatta announces its newly installed chef. A refreshed events space and southern-facing bar expansion will follow. The entire 100-seat spot is open in the interim.