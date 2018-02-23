  • News
  • Comedy
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

One of NYC's strangest comedy shows next month takes place in a van

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By David Goldberg Posted: Friday February 23 2018, 5:48pm

One of NYC's strangest comedy shows next month takes place in a van

Put on a seatbelt for NYC's most deranged, daring and wholly original comedy show. On Saturday, March 3, comedian Jason Weitzman invites twelve game guests to step into his aunt's 12-seater cargo van for a show appropriately titled “Wanna Ride in my Aunt's Van?

You'll meet at a Bushwick street corner and enter the packed van. While Weitzman drives you around Brooklyn, he'll also introduce acts—including Milly Tamarez, Justin Linville, Jessy Morner-Ritt and Chase Montavon—who will give their sets from the front passenger seat.

We suspect you can afford the $1–$3 suggested admission, but suffice it to say, seating is a bit limited. Tickets for the 7pm ride are sold out, but a few remain for the 9pm show. Learn more here and register here

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By David Goldberg 378 Posts

David Goldberg is the Associate Things to Do Editor Time Out New York. He works every day to be more like Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns. You can follow him on Twitter at @goldberghawn. 

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest