One of NYC's strangest comedy shows next month takes place in a van

Put on a seatbelt for NYC's most deranged, daring and wholly original comedy show. On Saturday, March 3, comedian Jason Weitzman invites twelve game guests to step into his aunt's 12-seater cargo van for a show appropriately titled “Wanna Ride in my Aunt's Van?”

You'll meet at a Bushwick street corner and enter the packed van. While Weitzman drives you around Brooklyn, he'll also introduce acts—including Milly Tamarez, Justin Linville, Jessy Morner-Ritt and Chase Montavon—who will give their sets from the front passenger seat.

We suspect you can afford the $1–$3 suggested admission, but suffice it to say, seating is a bit limited. Tickets for the 7pm ride are sold out, but a few remain for the 9pm show. Learn more here and register here.