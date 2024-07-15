One of only three Stop & Shop stores in Brooklyn is officially closing

If your weekly grocery run includes a trip to Stop & Shop at 2965 Cropsey Avenue in Coney Island, you might want to rethink your route: the Brooklyn store will officially close by November 2 alongside over 30 other "underperforming" destinations across the Northeast U.S.

The company has announced the shuttering of six other New York-area stores as well, four on Long Island and others in Westchester and Rockland counties.

“[We’re focusing on] delivering lower everyday prices and strong promotions,” the company said in an official statement last Friday, also mentioning that employees at the affected store locations will be offered positions within the company.

As of now, the Brooklyn Stop & Shop destinations at 1710 Avenue Y and 625 Atlantic Avenue will remain open.

The news isn't necessarily surprising: Ahold Delhaize, the Dutch company that owns the chain, had already expressed interest in closing some Stop & Shop locations back in May.

Competition with discount chains like Lidl and other grocery giants (Whole Foods! Costco!) have also undoubtedly affected the company's decision.

Alas, Brooklynites still have a few months to shop at the Coney Island location but, perhaps, it's time to look for a new grocery destination.

Below is a list of the 32 Stop & Shop stores that will close by November 2 around the country:

New York

2965 Cropsey Avenue, Brooklyn

130 Wheatley Plaza, Greenvale

7 Samsondale Plaza, West Haverstraw

294 Middle Country Road, Coram

240 East Sanford Boulevard, Mt. Vernon

132 Fulton Avenue, Hempstead

2525 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow

New Jersey

1083 Inman Avenue, Edison

1049 US Highway 1 South, Edison

4861 US Highway 9, Howell

1278 US Highway 22, Phillipsburg

581 Stelton Road, Piscataway

625 Paterson Avenue, Carlstadt

1221 State Route 27, Franklin Township

130 Skyline Drrive, Ringwood

505 Richmond Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach

2275 West County Line Road, Jackson

Connecticut

100 Division Street, Ansonia

211 High Street, Torrington (931 Torringford Street, Torrington will remain open)

1937 West Main Street, Stamford (2200 Bedford Street, Stamford will remain open)

855 Bridgeport Ave., Milford (1360 East Town Road, Milford will remain open)

72 Newtown Road, Danbury (44 Lake Avenue Ext., Danbury will remain open)

Massachusetts

932 North Montello Street, Brockton

36 New State Highway, Raynham

341 Plymouth Street, Halifax

539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury

165 Needham Street, Newton (bfresh Market)

415 Cooley Street, Springfield (1600 Boston Rd. and 1277 Liberty St., Springfield will remain open)

545 Lincoln Street Worcester (940 West Boylston St. and 949 Grafton St., Worcester will remain open)

24 Mattakeesett Street, Pembroke (125 Church St., Pembroke will remain open)

Rhode Island

11 Commerce Way, Johnston

176 Pittman Street, Providence (Eastside Marketplace)