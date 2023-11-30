One of the 'best bars in Asia' is opening in NYC

According to 50 Best Bars, The Elephant Room is one of the top drinking dens in all of Asia.

Although NYC is home to three of the top drinking dens in the world, according to World's 50 Best, there's always room for more, which is why we are delighted to tell you about the debut of a new permanent space modeled after one of the most celebrated bars in Asia, The Elephant Room.

Photograph: Brand New Animals Agency

Number 64 on 50 Best Bars' 2023 Asia list, the Singapore-based The Elephant Room will make its U.S. debut on December 5 inside the Singapura restaurant space at 31 East 20th Street by Broadway in Gramercy.

"We’re excited to make our debut in New York, the nightlife and craft cocktail capital of the world," said Yugnes Susela, the original bar's co-founder, in an official statement. "The New York menu and experience is a showcase of our team's passion and expertise and an application of culinary techniques, experimenting with new and unlikely flavor combinations, coupled with hints of influences from our time spent in Manhattan."

Photograph: Brand New Animals Agency

Drink-wise, the menu is replete with unique creations that are sure to add a layer of novelty and creativity to the already-crowded local cocktail scene, starting with the clarified Singapura sling, which is actually regarded as Singapore's national drink. Made with clarified milk and finished off with pomegranate foam on top, it features the colors of the nation's flag.

The breakfast cocktail, on the other hand, is inspired by the classic all-day Singaporean breakfast combo of tea, toast and eggs, while the beancurd takes cues from another traditional dish, beancurd, which is usually served as dessert.

To keep up with the times, the bar will also serve a bunch of zero-proof mocktails, including a virgin Singapura sling and a ginger flower, made with ginger flower juice, lemongrass syrup and lemonade.

Interestingly enough, although certainly touching on Singaporean culture, the food offerings on site will lean more on Indian influences. The menu features a selection of different types of roti canai, the legendary Indian flatbread street food.