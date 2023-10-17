The “World’s 50 Best Bars,” always at the center of the world’s boldest scare quotes, is back again, shaking up its list like the world’s booziest margarita and garnishing it with the world’s biggest grain of salt.

The annually updated index is under the umbrella of The 50 Best Brand, which also produces scrolls of the supposed 50 finest bars on North America, and inventories of the globe’s purportedly greatest restaurants. That’s all in the grasp of the food and drink sector data and events business, William Reed. And this edition of the corporation’s compilation of the Earth’s most esteemed watering holes was arranged by what it calls The World’s 50 Best Bars Academy, which numbers 680 “drinks experts” from 28 geographic regions who shan’t consider any consumer experience dating farther than than 18 calendar months back, for voting purposes, per a press release.

Anywho, 2023’s honorees include just three from NYC. The Lower East Side’s Double Chicken Please—number one on the aforementioned North America roundup announced this past May— clucks in at number 2. Overstory (NA’s number 7) in the Financial District soars at number 17. And Katana Kitten (3) roars from the West Village in the planet’s 27th spot. In 2022, the trio was ranked at numbers 6, 34 and 9, respectively, and also joined then by Attaboy, Dante and Employees Only, each absent this iteration.

This year’s top nod went to Sips in Barcelona. “The bar seamlessly translates contemporary innovation and technical precision into a playful cocktail programme, accompanied by the warmest hospitality, making it a worthy winner of The World’s Best Bar 2023 title,” 50 Best director of content William Drew is quoted as saying in the release.