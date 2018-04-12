One of the best street fairs in NYC reopens this weekend

The weather is expected to be sunny with a high of 76 degrees this weekend, which makes the return of this beloved street fair all the more exciting. Hester Street Fair is back for a ninth season of outdoor activities, food and shopping in the Lower East Side on Saturday, April 14.

The opening event includes live music as well as bites by Grilled Fish, Chicken Al Pastor, Tacos by L'estudio and more. Wash 'em all down with $4 cans of Old Blue Last while perusing this year's fashion and shopping vendors. A few highlights: Lyz Olko's clothing line, Pilot Kombucha beverages, MassPop prints and paintings and gender neutral an eco-friendly apparel by The Series.

Head to Hester Street at Essex Street anytime from 11am to 6pm to partake in the fun and get ready for all the amazing things to do outside this spring.

