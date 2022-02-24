One of the World's Best Bars now serves cocktails at Barclays Center

Basketball fans and those enduring four quarters of dribbling at the Barclays Center are both in luck. A new beverage program has landed at the Brooklyn stadium. Dante, the acclaimed West Village cocktail bar, is now serving award-winning cocktails in partnership with the Brooklyn Nets at their home arena.

For the rest of this NBA season, fans can now enjoy six of Dante’s signature cocktails in bottled and tap form in the arena’s Qatar Airways Club, accessible exclusively to courtside ticket holders. Cocktails will be offered on tap, like the Cuba Libre and Rum Punch, as well as in individual 4 oz bottles, like the Rum Old Fashioned and Dante's Negroni with Bombay Sapphire Gin, Martini Bitter and Martini & Rossi Vermouth. The bottles feature reimagined artwork of Dante's popular labels in a graffiti style, a nod to the Nets’ Brooklyn roots.

This new partnership is part of a slew of new food and beverage offerings that have debuted at Barclays Center this season, including Crown Club, the arena’s newest premium courtside lounge.

For those who prefer to drink Dante's stellar cocktails without a side of sports, the bar has two Manhattan locations. The original, Dante NYC, at 79-81 MacDougal Street and its sequel, Dante West Village, 551 Hudson St., the exterior of which will be recognizable to fans of HBO's Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That.

Dante has been a New York hotspot since 1915, when New York's creatives and bohemians would flock to the Greenwich Village spot to discuss ideas over espresso at the then-named Caffe Dante. 100 years after its founding, the spot transitioned into a more contemporary rendition of its former self, becoming an all-day cafe and bar, with a cocktail program that earned Dante the top spot of World's Best Bar in 2019.