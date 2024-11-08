Subscribe
One World Observatory will be transformed into a magical ONEderland

Gaze out over or photograph Manhattan for the ho- ho- holidays.

Written by
Ethan Beck
Editorial Intern
A family enjoys the ONEderland experience
Photograph: Courtesy of One World Observatory
It’s about that time of year again! One World Observatory just announced the return of their yearly holiday tradition, the ONEderland experience where winter-lovers can take in the iconic view of Manhattan from this redesigned, snug observatory. 

Instead of seeking shelter in the North Pole, you can find comfort from the cold at the top of the country’s tallest skyscraper. In this ONEderland, it’s encouraged to snap photos of the city down below, cuddle up in the observatory’s chalet atmosphere or snag a season-special confection from the building’s One Dine Restaurant

Previous years of ONEderland at One World Observatory have seen wooden sleighs, Adirondack chairs and gingerbread trees amongst the astounding snowscape of lower Manhattan. For those who adore the snowy mountain tops but are past their skiing or snowboarding days, this might be the next best thing. 

If you still haven’t gotten enough of a holiday activity fix, One World Observatory has you covered. The ONEderland experience is teaming up with The Oculus’ Winter Whirl roller rink to provide a discounted ticket admission bundle for anyone who is hesitant about ice skating. The bundle, which includes admission to the roller rink, costs $63 for adults and $52 for children.

After a pandemic hiatus, the festive experience returned full-force in 2022. This year, it runs from Wednesday, November 20 until Sunday, January 5, so even after the new year, you can still immerse yourself in the winter spirit. ONEderland opens each day at 9am and remains open until 9pm.

