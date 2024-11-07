The cozy igloos at Bryant Park are back for the season today

The cozy igloos that have become a staple at the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park every holiday season are officially back as of today!

Let's be honest, given today's unseasonably warm temperatures, we wouldn't be surprised if the structures just melted away but—alas—experts are predicting cooler weather in the upcoming few days!

The igloos will be open daily starting today through March 2 between 10:30am and 9pm. You can pre-book a 90-minute reservation right here. Keep in mind that, as is always the case, the heated domes can accommodate up to eight people at once.

Photograph: Courtesy of Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

Guests will get to order from a menu of shareable items like giant pretzels, crispy fries, charcuterie plates and a selection of artisanal sausages served drenched in house-made toppings.

It might still be too hot out to pair all that fare with a spiked hot chocolate, so why not opt for an apple cider or mulled wine instead? More "traditional" beer, wine and cocktail options are also available.

As fun as the igloos are in and of themselves, make sure to also spend time all around the Winter Village either before or after your reservation.

Among the many activities you should partake in is the 17,000-square-foot ice skating rink that is free to use if you bring your own skates. There are also over 170 holiday shops, including a bunch of new kiosks and eateries, to browse through as part of Urbanspace, plus the outdoor après-themed area The Lodge and the Curling Café, set to open later on this month with iceless curling, food, drinks and more.

It really does feel like a little village filled with fun stuff to do all season long!