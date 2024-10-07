Ever wonder what's behind closed doors? Thanks to Open House New York, you can find out—without breaking and entering. This beloved annual event flings unlocks access to more than 200 sites across the five boroughs, including skyscrapers, power plants, artist studios, and everything in between. This year, it's being held on October 18-20, 2024.

Every year since its founding in the wake of 9/11 when much of the city was closed off due to increased security, the organization adds some new spots to the list. This year, we got the details on all 14 of the newly added locations that you'll want to check out.

New open access sites for 2024

The majority of OHNY weekend is free and open access—that means no tickets are required at 140+ places. Here are the new open-access sites:

See the collection and active sign shop where signs are still made the old-fashioned way, situated in a one-of-a-kind prewar factory space with original details including glass block walls, art deco tin ceilings, stained glass dividers, and a functioning dumbwaiter. It's open all weekend long.

Time Out tip: Prepare for lines.

Visit FABSCRAP’s warehouse in Brooklyn Army Terminal on Saturday, October 19 where millions of pounds of textiles are collected, sorted, recycled, and reused.

Time Out tip: There's a tour at 2pm on Saturday. Close-toed shoes are required.

Explore the Bronx’s historical evolution through over 500 square feet of maps on Saturday, October 19.

Time Out tip: It's free and open to attend, but you've got to RSVP in advance. You'll also need to show ID at the campus security checkpoint to enter.

All weekend long, you can explore how this luxury cosmetics brand used architectural features and design to create something that looks like it's existed since the 1920s.

Time Out tip: Don't miss the dark-hued room where you can explore the aromas of the brand’s unconventional Eaux de Parfum.

As a force in historic restoration and conservation, EverGreene’s Brooklyn Studio in Industry City will offer tours through workshops, live studio demonstrations, and interactive Q&As on Friday, October 18.

Time Out tip: Tours will be offered on a rolling basis, up to 25 people at a time. Close-toed shoes are recommended.

Peek inside this new artist space in Brooklyn, plus get to see the inaugural exhibition “You Could Feel The Sky,” a mid-career survey of artist Brian Alfred.

Time Out tip: Tours will be offered at noon, 1pm, 2pm, and 3pm on Saturday, October 19.

Enjoy some live music at the Bronx Music Hall, which was developed by The Women’s Housing and Economic Development Corporation. It's also home to the Bronx Music Heritage Center founded in 2010 to preserve and promote Bronx music, cultivate Bronx artists, spur neighborhood revival, and provide cultural programs.

Time Out tip: It’s open on Sunday, October 20, with a 3pm performance by Wuza Wuza, followed by a 5pm performance by Grupo Marabuana.

New ticketed sites for 2024

Some sites and tours require ticketed advance registration due to space or security constraints. Tickets are $6, available first-come, first-serve, and will be released for everyone at the same time: Tuesday, October 8, at 11am on ohny.org.

With its iconic red-and-white stacks, the Ravenswood Generating Station is hard to miss, but impossible to enter—until now. Tours of NYC's largest power plant are available on Saturday, October 19.

Time Out tip: The site tour includes traversing uneven surfaces, multiple flights of stairs, and up to one mile of walking.

This eight-story building in Brooklyn reimagines city living with breezeways that facilitate natural ventilation, semi-outdoor corridors and lush landscaping. Get a hardhat tour on Sunday, October 20.

Time Out tip: Heads up that this is an active construction site.

Sure, you've seen the iconic WELCOME sign atop Panorama, but have you ever gotten close to it? This tour on Friday, October 18 will take you there.

Time Out tip: Closed, hard-soled shoes required. You'll need to navigate narrow stairs and walkways on the tour.

Picture an auto shop that moonlights as a paint shop, art store, and hand-painted signage museum. That's Colossal Media, the leader in hand-painted outdoor advertising. Step inside on Friday, October 18.

Time Out tip: There's wet paint, sharp tools, and heavy stuff around the shop. So be mindful of wearing any clothes you’re attached to, and keep an eye on your surroundings.

Hear from two design pros about the 1.75 million square foot restoration and expansion of PENN 2, which breathes new life into the gateway of Seventh Avenue atop the busiest transportation hub in North America. The tours are on Saturday, October 19.

Time Out tip: A portion of the tour will be outside on terraces, so keep that in mind when choosing your 'fit.

The rhythm of running a massive catering company is as tightly choreographed as a ballet performance. Take an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of New York’s premier catering and food service company, Great Performances, to see how it's done.

Time Out tip: Close-toed shoes are required to visit the kitchen.

Since 1969, The Stonewall Inn has stood as the the birthplace of the LGBTQIA+ rights movement. Now there's a visitor center there to commemorate the significant site. On this tour, get a behind-the-scenes to see how the design team created a modern, inclusive space that fosters community and dialogue.

Time Out tip: Stop by The Stonewall Inn after the tours on Saturday, October 19, and Sunday, October 20, for a cocktail.