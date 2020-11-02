Our 10 favorite Halloween costumes in NYC this year

New Yorkers didn't let 2020 stop them from dressing up this Halloween.

The Village Halloween Parade was canceled this year, but New Yorkers still turned out some amazing costumes over the weekend.

As eventful as it's been, 2020 has given us a lot of fodder for costumes, so NYC residents tapped into current events for some of their costumes, like a convincing Governor Cuomo get-up and a dirty, discarded face mask, and there were many who went with traditional horror tropes, from clowns to Frankenstein and more.

Below, we've rounded up our 10 favorite Halloween costumes in NYC from 2020.

1. One creepy scarecrow

2. Frankenstein and his bride

3. The cutest Chucky dolls, ever

Happy Howl-o-ween!! 🎃 Looks different this year but I’ll never not enjoy my favorite holiday 💀🐶 off to hoard candy & #HorrorMovies for rest of the day #HappyHalloween2020 #HalloweenAtHome #doodle #CHUCKY #halloweennyc pic.twitter.com/lJtJk7VrD8 — When Harry Met Cinema (@styleisland) October 31, 2020

4. A large, discarded mask

5. A demonic doll and her crew

6. Belle goes "Outlander"

7. Former Miss Gay America does Lily Munster

8. Creepy clowns abound

9. Dinos at the Dinosaur gallery at the American Museum of Natural History

10. Governor Cuomo's Saturday PowerPoint

