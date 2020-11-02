New YorkChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Halloween costumes 2020
Photograph: @pommepommenyc

Our 10 favorite Halloween costumes in NYC this year

New Yorkers didn't let 2020 stop them from dressing up this Halloween.

By
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

The Village Halloween Parade was canceled this year, but New Yorkers still turned out some amazing costumes over the weekend.

As eventful as it's been, 2020 has given us a lot of fodder for costumes, so NYC residents tapped into current events for some of their costumes, like a convincing Governor Cuomo get-up and a dirty, discarded face mask, and there were many who went with traditional horror tropes, from clowns to Frankenstein and more.

Below, we've rounded up our 10 favorite Halloween costumes in NYC from 2020.

1. One creepy scarecrow

2. Frankenstein and his bride

3. The cutest Chucky dolls, ever

4. A large, discarded mask

5. A demonic doll and her crew

6. Belle goes "Outlander"

7. Former Miss Gay America does Lily Munster

8. Creepy clowns abound

9. Dinos at the Dinosaur gallery at the American Museum of Natural History

Decided to spend Halloween at the Museum of Natural History. Great decision. from r/nyc

10. Governor Cuomo's Saturday PowerPoint

View this post on Instagram

👻 This is my 2020 Halloween edition, gleaned here and there today while running errands. Which one is your favorite? For me definitely the first one, amazing tribute to the daily briefings of @nygovcuomo during NY state lockdown back in March. My daily favorite window on the world basically for two months or so, If you have never seen any of these you definitely missed on something ... 🎃 10.31.20 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #cuomo #moodygrams #photographer #photographyy #ig_mood #electric_shotz #vibegramz #streets_vision #all2epic #cityscape #cityphotography #urbanphotographer #streetphotography #street_perfection #thestreetphotographyclub #streets_storytelling #children #streetfinder #thesmartview #womensmarch #nycprimeshot #picturesofnewyork #halloween #what_i_saw_in_nyc #streetphotography #streetphotography #nyclives #womenstreetphotographers #halloween #candidstreet #timeless_streets #halloweencostume

A post shared by Clara Kasser (@pommepommenyc) on

Most popular on Time Out

- Eight ways to tell a real New Yorker from a fake New Yorker
- This Google doc shows all NYC restaurants and bars with heaters
- New York City declared second best city in the world
- Here’s how to track your mail-in ballot this year in NYC
- A massive mural featuring 20,000 of Trump’s lies has been installed in Soho

Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

          Site map
          © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.