Our 10 favorite Halloween costumes in NYC this year

The Village Halloween Parade was canceled this year, but New Yorkers still turned out some amazing costumes over the weekend.
As eventful as it's been, 2020 has given us a lot of fodder for costumes, so NYC residents tapped into current events for some of their costumes, like a convincing Governor Cuomo get-up and a dirty, discarded face mask, and there were many who went with traditional horror tropes, from clowns to Frankenstein and more.
Below, we've rounded up our 10 favorite Halloween costumes in NYC from 2020.
1. One creepy scarecrow
Little message from your neighborhood #Scarecrows #Nyc #Halloween2020 #Halloween @420Leafstyle @BFO5O6 @Bklynbby @StarsofSugar @WingsNWisdom @naturalreviews4 @SoulofNecro @MRS_BURNDATLOUD @NaturalLady4 @NycSacrament @cowgirl_chronic @K_tokez_22 @whosurdaddienow @Wookiees4Pete pic.twitter.com/nAuUnE3AZD— 🌊 🌊 🌊 🌊Blaze-One 🌊 🌊 🌊 🌊 (@MR_BURNDATLOUD) November 1, 2020
2. Frankenstein and his bride
3. The cutest Chucky dolls, ever
Happy Howl-o-ween!! 🎃 Looks different this year but I’ll never not enjoy my favorite holiday 💀🐶 off to hoard candy & #HorrorMovies for rest of the day #HappyHalloween2020 #HalloweenAtHome #doodle #CHUCKY #halloweennyc pic.twitter.com/lJtJk7VrD8— When Harry Met Cinema (@styleisland) October 31, 2020
4. A large, discarded mask
If 2020 was a costume 😂 #halloween #halloweencostume #Halloween2020 #2020 pic.twitter.com/rUYaBAoTRE— Luke Peng (@lukepeng8) November 2, 2020
5. A demonic doll and her crew
My crew last night #Halloween2020#HalloweenAdventures #Halloween 🎃 🍂 👹🤡👺👽☠😈👻 pic.twitter.com/RqNDDSga2S— The Luna Show (@LegendaryLuna) November 1, 2020
6. Belle goes "Outlander"
View this post on Instagram
// Sing me a song of a tale as old as time // 🌹 Had a Halloween photoshoot with @rachel_nhan and we got some amazing shots of my “BONNIE AND THE BEAST” costume! Portrait mode is now my new favorite thing on my phone. More shots to come soon! #sewing #sewsenach #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplaygirl #bonnieandthebeast #outlander #outlandercosplay #clairefraser #clairefrasercosplay #disney #disneycosplayer #beautyandthebeast #batb #belle #bellecosplay #imadethis
7. Former Miss Gay America does Lily Munster
View this post on Instagram
It doesn’t matter how many people run away screaming, As long as I know that I am beautiful🎃 >Lily Munster Happy Halloween👻 #drag #cosplay #lilymunster #halloween #style #costumequeen #queenofhalloween #andoratetee #rpdr #costumedesigner #designer #makeup #themunsters #newyork #andora #missgayamerica
8. Creepy clowns abound
New York does Halloween right. #nyc #Halloween2020 #Halloween pic.twitter.com/tkdrs3BO46— Mike Szpot (@illkonceptinc) November 1, 2020
9. Dinos at the Dinosaur gallery at the American Museum of Natural History
Decided to spend Halloween at the Museum of Natural History. Great decision. from r/nyc
10. Governor Cuomo's Saturday PowerPoint
View this post on Instagram
👻 This is my 2020 Halloween edition, gleaned here and there today while running errands. Which one is your favorite? For me definitely the first one, amazing tribute to the daily briefings of @nygovcuomo during NY state lockdown back in March. My daily favorite window on the world basically for two months or so, If you have never seen any of these you definitely missed on something ... 🎃 10.31.20 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #cuomo #moodygrams #photographer #photographyy #ig_mood #electric_shotz #vibegramz #streets_vision #all2epic #cityscape #cityphotography #urbanphotographer #streetphotography #street_perfection #thestreetphotographyclub #streets_storytelling #children #streetfinder #thesmartview #womensmarch #nycprimeshot #picturesofnewyork #halloween #what_i_saw_in_nyc #streetphotography #streetphotography #nyclives #womenstreetphotographers #halloween #candidstreet #timeless_streets #halloweencostume
