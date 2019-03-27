Our feelings about the 2019 James Beard Awards finalists list

The finalists for the food world's version of the Oscars were announced today and some of our favorites like Superiority Burger, Atomix, and Atla made the cut.
After a cacophony of criticism was aimed at the James Beard Awards for their history of mostly only celebrating white straight male nominees, this year, more women, people of color, and members of the queer community round out the 2019 finalists list than ever before.
We're especially excited about the nomination of Daniela Soto-Innes who runs Atla with Enrique Olivera. If you've still haven't gone, the spinoff is more casual than their Flatiron megahit, Cosme, but in our opinion even more exciting.
Best Chef: New York City (Five Boroughs)
Sean Gray, Momofuku Ko
Brooks Headley, Superiority Burger
Daniela Soto-Innes, Atla
Alex Stupak, Empellón Midtown
Jody Williams and Rita Sodi, Via Carota
Outstanding Restaurant Design, 75 seats and under
Roman and Williams for La Mercerie
Studio Writers for Atomix
Outstanding Restaurant Design, 76 seats and over
Studio Razavi Architecture for Boqueria
Other Eating and Drinking Places
Summer Ops for Island Oyster
Outstanding Bar Program
Dead Rabbit
Outstanding Baker
Zachary Golper, Bien Cuit
Outstanding Restaurateur
Alex Raij and Eder Montero, NYC (La Vara, Txikito, Saint Julivert Fisherie, and others)
Ellen Yin, High Street Hospitality Group, Philadelphia (Fork, High Street on Market, High Street on Hudson)
Best New Restaurant
Atomix
Frenchette
Outstanding Restaurant
Balthazar
2019 James Beard Foundation America’s Classics
A&A Bake & Double Roti Shop